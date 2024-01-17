Maryland Gov. Wes Moore unveils $63.1B budget with increases for child care, juvenile services and no new taxes

Gov. Wes Moore unveiled a $63.1 billion state budget plan Wednesday that he said would not require new taxes — despite a growing budget deficit and billions of dollars owed for future policies — and that would still increase spending on child care programs, efforts to help juveniles in the justice system and construction on the FBI’s new headquarters in Prince George’s County.

The Democratic governor’s proposal, which requires approval from the Maryland General Assembly in the coming months, would use a variety of methods to resolve a roughly $1.1 billion cash shortfall while raising spending on his top policy plans for the fiscal year beginning in July.

Among those, he said, is $270 million in additional funding for the Maryland State Department of Education’s child care scholarship program, where high demand has required additional funds. The budget also includes $100 million for the FBI building in Greenbelt that federal officials approved last year and $16 million more for the Department of Juvenile Services as the agency faces public scrutiny over its rehabilitation programs.

Moore also reiterated his intention to restore $150 million in planned cuts to transportation programs in the next year.

Those and other funding increases are possible because of plans to pull from the state’s rainy day fund and to reevaluate funding for programs and funding formulas. Officials said the trims are spread out across government agencies and were necessary to avoid raising taxes at a time when some lawmakers say the state must soon begin looking for major sources of new revenue — including possibly raising taxes on the rich or corporations.

“Drafting this budget wasn’t easy,” Moore said Wednesday in Annapolis. “It was hard. We were operating under very tight constraints, very tight realities.”

That financial reality is a far cry from one year ago, when Moore was inaugurated and quickly introduced a budget that started with a surplus and the last remnants of pandemic-era federal funding that kept Maryland’s and many other states’ budgets flush in recent years.

Those funds dried up as Moore and the Democratic supermajorities in the legislature last year passed a $63.1 billion budget that made the first major investment in the state’s education reform plan — a $900 million infusion for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — and saved $2.5 billion in the rainy day fund. Moore’s first-year agenda also had a cost, with tax credits for low-income families adding nearly $200 million to the state’s bottom line.

The governor had stressed fiscal discipline leading up to Wednesday’s announcement. He described the savings found in the budget as a “rebasing,” a process that budget officials said included reducing funding for programs that had seen a significant boost with the influx of federal pandemic funds.

The total plan, which lawmakers will negotiate and adjust over the coming months, would cut the state’s $761 structural deficit by a third and end the 2025 fiscal year with a roughly $100 million surplus — both of which were recommendations by the legislature’s Spending Affordability Committee last month.

“There is a rebasing that we have on a few different state programs that we think are still showing our measurement of being aggressive yet at the same time dealing with current economic [conditions],” Moore said.

This story will be updated.