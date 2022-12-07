Maryland governor bans use of TikTok on state devices

Illustration shows TikTok app logo
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive on Tuesday prohibiting the use of Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on state government devices and networks, the latest U.S. Republican to crack down on TikTok.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem last week signed an executive order barring state employees and contractors from installing or using TikTok on state-owned devices and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday asked a state agency to ban TikTok from state government phones and computers.

Hogan's ban covers numerous Chinese and Russian-influenced products and platforms because he said they present an "unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state."

Maryland executive branch agencies must remove the products from state networks and prevent access.

TikTok said the concerns prompting state bans were largely fueled by misinformation.

"We are disappointed that the many state agencies, offices, and universities that have been using TikTok to build communities and connect with constituents will no longer have access to our platform," the company said on Tuesday.

Hogan's directive also applies to Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp, Tencent Holdings' WeChat, QQ and QQ Wallet, Alibaba products and Russia's Kaspersky Lab.

Brendan Carr, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, praised Hogan's action he said would "protect Maryland from the threats posed by malign foreign actors."

Last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said TikTok's U.S. operations raised national security concerns, flagging the risk the Chinese government could harness the video-sharing app to influence users or control their devices.

Beijing could also use the popular app, owned by ByteDance, to "control software on millions of devices," giving it the opportunity to "technically compromise" those devices, Wray added.

The government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews foreign acquisitions of U.S. assets for potential national security risks, in 2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S. user data could be passed on to Beijing.

CFIUS and TikTok have for months sought to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok's more than 100 million U.S. users but sources said it appears unlikely a deal would be reached before January.

TikTok executive Vanessa Pappas told lawmakers in September that TikTok was making progress toward a final agreement with the U.S. government.

Former President Donald Trump in 2020 attempted to block new U.S. users from downloading WeChat and TikTok, which would have effectively blocked the apps' use in the United States, but lost a series of court battles.

President Joe Biden in June 2021 withdrew Trump's executive orders that sought to ban the downloads and directed the Commerce Department to conduct a review of security concerns posed by the apps.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia fines Uber $14m for misleading on fares and cancellation fees

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides. The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app maker broke consumer law by misleading customers with warnings they would be charged for cancelling some rides from 2017 to 2021 and by using an inaccurate software algorithm to estimate fares for a taxi service it offered until August 2020, the Federal Court ruled. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which brought the case against Uber, and the tech firm had already agreed on a fine of A$26 million, but O'Bryan told the court the evidence provided by both sides was "grossly inadequate", leaving him to speculate on the harm to consumers.

  • Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

    Ukraine was targeted on Monday by a new wave of fatal Russian missiles, the latest attack to disrupt power across the country and pile pressure on its embattled critical infrastructure as temperatures plunge. The attacks came just after Moscow shrugged off a Western-imposed price cap on its oil exports, warning that the move would not disrupt its military campaign in Ukraine. Russian state-run media at the same time released footage of President Vladimir Putin driving a Mercedes car across the Crimea bridge that connects the annexed peninsula to the Russian mainland and was damaged in blast last month. The head of the central Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh, said that Russian missiles had left two people dead. Officials in regions in the east and south announced disruptions to water, electrical and heating services. "There are already strikes on energy infrastructure facilities and subsequently emergency power outages," the national electricity provider Ukrenergo said in a statement. Officials in the eastern region of Sumy and the southern regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv said residents were being subjected to disruptions in water, power or heating supplies as a result of the strikes. Nearly half the country's energy system has been damaged after months of systemic strikes on power infrastructure. Ukrainians have frequently been left in the cold and dark for hours at a time when the outdoor temperature has dropped below zero. "Charge power banks. Prepare reserves of water. And heads of enterprises of all forms of ownership: let people go home," said the head of Kryvyi Rig military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul. - Moscow vows to keep fighting - The $60-per-barrel price cap agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia aims to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure Moscow keeps supplying the global market. "Russia's economy has all the necessary potential to fully meet the needs and requirements of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Moscow's term for the Ukraine offensive. "These measures will not affect this," he said. Russia "will not recognise" the measures, which amounted to "a step towards destabilising the global energy markets" and would "change" oil prices, he added. The cap is the latest in a number of measures spearheaded by Western countries and introduced against Russia -- the world's second-largest crude oil exporter -- after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine over nine months ago. The measure comes on top of an EU embargo on seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil that came into force on Monday. The embargo will prevent maritime shipments of Russian crude to the European Union, which account for two thirds of the bloc's oil imports from Russia, potentially depriving Moscow of billions of euros. The oil price cap aims to ensure that when Russia sells its crude to non-EU countries, who are not bound by the embargo, it is not sold at a price higher than $60 a barrel. The market price of a barrel of Russian Urals crude is currently around $65 dollars, just slightly higher than the $60 cap agreed, suggesting the measure may have only a limited impact in the short term. Kyiv, after initially welcoming the price ceiling, later said it would not do enough damage to Russia's economy. - 'Impossible to prepare' - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky this weekend described the move as "weak". He added that Russia had already caused "huge losses" by "deliberately destabilising" the global energy market. The G7 nations -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- along with Australia have already said they are prepared to adjust the price ceiling if necessary. In recent months, gas prices have skyrocketed since Moscow halted deliveries to the EU in suspected retaliation for Western sanctions and the bloc struggled to find alternative energy suppliers. In the Ukrainian town of Borodianka outside the capital, Kyiv, where snow has already coated the ground, locals recently gathered around old wood-fired stoves inside tents to keep warm and cook food during the blackouts. "We are totally dependent on electricity... One day we had no electricity for 16 hours," Irina, who had come to the tent with her child, told AFP. Volunteer Oleg said it was hard to say how Ukraine would manage in the coming winter months. "It is impossible to prepare for this winter because no-one has lived in these conditions before," he said. bur/gil

  • Microsoft offers Sony 10-year contract for 'Call of Duty' releases on PlayStation - WSJ

    Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan said in September that Microsoft's earlier offer to keep the popular game series made by Activision Blizzard on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement expires was inadequate. Xbox maker Microsoft's latest offer to Sony comes as it faces increased regulatory scrutiny over its $69 billion buyout deal for Activision Blizzard.

  • Nigeria 2023 election: The hunt for children and the dead

    Suspicions are raised as Nigeria's first online electoral register reveals a raft of underage voters.

  • Robins AFB cleared to pursue new missions to replace JSTARS

    Two studies that looked how the new missions could affect the environment at Robins found they would have “no significant impact."

  • Zelensky visits Donbas near 'difficult' Ukraine front

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited the frontline region of Donetsk in east Ukraine, describing fighting in the area as "difficult" with Russian forces pushing to capture the industrial city of Bakhmut. The visit came as Vladimir Putin convened his security council in the wake of the latest spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities inside Russian territory. The focus of fighting in Ukraine has shifted this month to Donbas after Kyiv's forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson following a Russian retreat from the regional capital. Zelensky appeared in a video wearing a heavy winter coat and standing next to a large sign in Ukraine's blue and yellow colours bearing the city name Sloviansk and calling for a moment of silence to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers. "The east of Ukraine today is the most difficult front. And I am honoured to be here now with our defending troops in Donbas. I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Lugansk and in Crimea as well," Zelensky said. Russian forces and their proxies have controlled parts of Donetsk and Lugansk since 2014, when fighting with separatists broke out and the Kremlin annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. "From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on this great holiday, the Day of the Armed Forces," said Zelensky, who was later shown meeting soldiers and distributing awards. - Drone attacks in Russia - The Ukrainian leader has visited several frontline regions after more than nine months of fighting, including Kherson in the south recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces, calling its recapture "the beginning of the end of the war". Sloviansk, which was among regions in Donetsk briefly held by Russian-backed separatists, lies some 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Bakhmut, which has become the centre of fighting since Kherson's fall. The Kremlin said Putin met senior officials to discuss issues related to the country's "domestic security" and that Russia was taking "necessary" measures to fend off more of what it said were Ukrainian attacks. Officials in Russia's Kursk region near the border with Ukraine said earlier Tuesday that a drone attack near an airfield had caused a fire at a oil storage unit. That attack came after the defence ministry said a day earlier that Ukraine had tried to attack another airfield in Ryazan region and also the key Engels airfield in the Saratov region. Engels is a base for the country's strategic aircraft that Kyiv says have been used to strike Ukraine, and both sites are hundreds of kilometres away from Ukraine's border. The drone attacks come on the back of weeks of systematic Russian attacks that have crippled Ukrainian critical infrastructure like water, electricity and heating ahead of winter. - 'Crush' Ukraine military - Russia on Monday fired another barrage of dozens of missiles that knocked out power and water in cities across Ukraine, the latest wave of attacks that Moscow has said Kyiv was responsible for because it refused Russian demands. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday said that Russian forces were using long-range, precision weapons to target military-linked facilities and "crush the military potential of Ukraine". The defence ministry also announced Tuesday it had returned from Ukraine captivity 60 Russian servicemen in their most recent exchange. Russia's invasion and its decision to conscript hundreds of thousands of men has set off an exodus of Russians from the country, including critical politicians and journalists. However, neighbouring Latvia announced Tuesday it was revoking the licence for exiled independent channel Dozhd for multiple violations that included showing the Crimea peninsula annexed from Ukraine as part of Russia. "The laws of Latvia must be respected by everyone," Ivars Abolins, head of the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council said on Twitter. sg-bur/kjm

  • Lola Luna guilty of murder in stabbing death of Syanna Puryear-Tucker

    Kitsap County Superior Court jurors rejected the claim that the teen was justified in using lethal force to defend herself against Puryear-Tucker.

  • Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system

    The close terrain shaping obstacle is one of the multiple devices the Army is building to replace legacy landmine systems.

  • Poland critical of Western leaders’ contacts with Putin, says Foreign Ministry

    Poland is critical of Western leaders’ contacts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Polish radio station RMF FM on Dec. 6.

  • PepsiCo layoffs arrive as analysts point to less aggressive price hikes ahead

    Beverage and snack giant PepsiCo may be planning layoffs. But analyst takes were mixed on what the cuts meant for the industry.

  • For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems

    A New York jury convicted Donald Trump's company of tax fraud Tuesday, a verdict that could damage the Republican politically and adds to an already long list of legal headaches as he mounts another run for president. While Trump was not personally charged in the Manhattan district attorney's tax case, he faces other inquiries. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says he is being targeted by Democrats trying to keep him from reclaiming the White House.

  • Michelle Obama says Donald Trump's victory 'still hurts' 6 years later

    "It felt like something more, something much uglier, than a simple political defeat," she wrote in her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times."

  • The chip shortage could be just about done pummeling the auto industry, experts say — so cars may get a whole lot cheaper in 2023

    The chip shortage has pummeled the auto industry for years, but experts say that could be coming to an end. That's good news for weary car buyers.

  • Deion Sanders tells the truth in his first Colorado team meeting | Opinion

    It may be jarring to hear Deion Sanders tell CU players they might want to look at their options, but that's how college sports has worked for years.

  • How Trump Org's tax fraud conviction could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service

    Trump Org was found criminally liable of various financial crimes. The conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.

  • Herschel Walker's Closing Message: 'I Don't Even Know What the Heck Is a Pronoun'

    Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, doesn’t seem to know what a lot of things are. He claimed to not know women he allegedly dated, impregnated, and pressured to have abortions. He straight-up told voters he’s “not that smart.” And now, the candidate says he has no idea what a pronoun is—a thing most of us learned roughly in second grade.

  • Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?

    In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...

  • It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds

    Kari Lake and the increasingly delusional Arizona Republican Party want Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to be investigated for 'suppressing free speech.'

  • McCarthy to McConnell amid omnibus deal talk: ‘Wait till we’re in charge’

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday pushed back on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) political strategy amid discussions for an omnibus deal with Democrats. “Why would you want to work on anything if we have the gavel inside Congress?” McCarthy, who is expected to be the next Speaker, said in an appearance…

  • Rudy Giuliani repeatedly lost his cool during his attorney-misconduct hearing and accused the disciplinary counsel of asking 'sneaky' questions

    "I am shocked and offended this is happening to me," Giuliani said, later adding: "For that I'm going to get disciplined? God almighty."