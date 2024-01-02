Maryland Heights extending hours, implementing 4-day work week today

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Maryland Heights begins a four-day work week Tuesday for civilian employees.

The Municipal Government Center will extend its hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. City officials say these changes are designed to enhance accessibility, convenience, and employee well-being.

Local couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

They also want to make government services more readily available to residents and businesses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.