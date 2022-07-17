Maryland is hosting July's only primary elections: Here's what you should know

Maryland holds its primary elections this upcoming Tuesday in a quiet month for primaries as November's midterms inch closer. Come November, the most notable race in the state will be the gubernatorial race, as Democrats seek to replace current Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, with a Democratic governor in the solidly blue state. Other races include a Senate primary and eight House races.

Context

July has been a lull for primary elections before the midterms. Maryland is the only state holding a set of primary elections in July.

The midterms, which mark the halfway point of President Joe Biden's presidency, are drawing closer. Thirty states have already held their primary elections.

The general election is scheduled for November 8.

Moderate Republicans are trying to steer away from Trump

Hogan will be leaving office in January 2023 due to being term limited, freeing up a governor's seat in a state Biden carried by more than 30 percentage points in the 2020 election.

During his tenure, Hogan enjoyed favorable support from Maryland Democrats despite being a Republican in the deep blue state. He has kept an arms length from former President Donald Trump and has openly criticized him during a time the former president is demanding absolute loyalty from members of the GOP.

As Hogan leaves the seat, Trump is eager to replace him with Dan Cox, a Maryland state representative who attempted to impeach Hogan for Maryland’s COVID-19 restrictions. On Jan. 6, Cox also called former Vice President Pence a “traitor” on Twitter for certifying the 2020 election results.

Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz, a former official within his administration, for the nomination. The race is set up to be another battle between Trump’s influence and the more moderate wing of the GOP who is trying to steer the party away from the former president.

Kelly Schulz, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Maryland, waves after receiving the endorsement of Gov. Larry Hogan, right, who is term limited, on March 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md.

The gubernatorial race also includes two lesser-known candidates, Robin Ficker, an attorney who was recently disbarred, and Joe Werner, an attorney entering Republican politics for the first time.

The big question

Maryland is a historically Democratic state, but their current governor is a popular Republican among voters of both parties.

In a poll from Goucher College conducted in March, Hogan had 71% approval among Republicans, 69% from Independents, and 61% from Democrats.

Democrats want to take back the seat and have the state's governor reflect it's heavily Democratic voter base.

Flipping the seat would add to the current slate of 22 Democratic-led statehouses, especially important during a time where Democrats look to reinforce abortion rights at the state level after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which provided the constitutional right to an abortion.

A crowded Democratic ballot for governor

The Democratic ballot for governor is much more crowded with 10 candidates on the ballot. Three frontrunners have emerged as the likely candidate to take on the Republican nominee in November: Comptroller of Maryland Peter Franchot, former non-profit CEO and author Wes Moore, and former chair of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez, who served as President Barack Obama's Labor secretary.

A Goucher College poll conducted in partnership with the Baltimore Banner and WYPR found a three-way statistical tie among Franchot, Moore, and Perez among likely Democratic voters, with Franchot having 16% and both Moore and Perez polling 14%.

A safe Democratic Senate seat

One of Maryland’s Senate seats is up for grabs in this year’s midterm elections as incumbent Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen defends his seat in November.

Republicans were clamoring to have Hogan run against Van Hollen due to Hogan’s popularity in a heavily Democratic state. Hogan ultimately declined, giving the incumbent a relatively clear path to reelection. Cook Political Report rates his seat as solidly Democratic.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks to reporters following a news conference about the proposed "No Tax Breaks for Union Busting Act" at the U.S. Capitol on May 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.

“He can rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight,” Hogan joked about Van Hollen in a February press conference announcing his intention to finish his term as governor until 2023.

There are 10 candidates on the ballot for Republican voters to decide on a nominee to take on Van Hollen. The most notable candidate is businessman James Tarantin, who is the only candidate to raise over $100,000.

Despite effort to undo election, Harris expected to remain MD’s only GOP member of Congress

Democrats are looking to unseat Maryland’s only Republican representative, Andy Harris, in the state's 1st Congressional District where Trump won by 14 percentage points in the 2020 election. Harris is running unopposed in the solidly red district’s Republican primary.

The Jan. 6 Committee's seventh public hearing held Tuesday revealed that Harris was one of at least 10 House Republicans who attended a December 2020 White House meeting and discussed plans and pathways to overturn the 2020 election and keep Trump in office. Harris was also one of 147 Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn election results after Jan. 6.

Two Democrats are vying for the nomination to take on Harris, former Maryland state representative Heather Mizeur and David Harden, a national security consultant. Mizeur is the favorite to win the primary, with name recognition and fundraising behind her, outraising Harris.

What's at stake?

This year's midterm elections are shaping up to be favorable towards Republicans, who are expected to at least gain control of the U.S. House. The incumbent p resident's party historically has fared poorly in the midterms, but this year could prove to be much worse for Democrats amid high inflation and growing disapproval of Biden.

N ational Democrats have emphasized the need to elect pro-abortion officials at the state level to protect and expand abortion access. Flipping Maryland blue is key to Democrats working to safeguard the right to an abortion as multiple red states have either outlawed abortion entirely or are currently in the process of enacting abortion restrictions.

The general election in November will also provide a glimpse into the effects of redistricting. While the state's governor is a Republican, both chambers in the state legislature are led by Democratic supermajorities. Democrats attempted to pass a new map that made seven out of its eight congressional seats safe for Democrats while redrawing its only Republican seat to be more competitive. A judge later threw out the map, calling it an "extreme partisan gerrymander." The new map, retains the state's 7-1 split between Democrats and Republicans, but makes one blue seat more competitive.

One of many vulnerable Democratic seats

While Democrats eye Harris’ seat, Republicans are seeking to make inroads in other parts of Maryland, focusing on Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, currently occupied by Democratic Rep. David Trone.

In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016 photo, David Trone, right, owner of wine superstore chain Total Wine and More, greets commuters at the Shady Grove Metro station, in Derwood, Md.

In the 2020 election, Biden won in Trone’s district by close to 10 percentage points. But redistricting has made the seat less blue. While still a Democratic leaning district, Trone’s seat is by far the most competitive compared to other seats where Biden carried.

Republican voters in the district will be picking one candidate out of six to take on Trone. Neil Parrot, currently serving as a Maryland state representative, lost to Trone in the 2020 general election by almost 20 percentage points and is looking for a rematch.

But national Republicans have thrown their support behind Matthew Foldi, a former journalist who has the backing of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and No. 3 House Republican, Elise Stefanik, R-NY. Foldi also has the endorsement of Hogan.

