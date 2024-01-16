BALTIMORE — Maryland Humanities awarded a total of $950,000 in general operating funding for 95 Maryland nonprofit organizations ($10,000 per organization) through the Hatza Memorial SHINE (Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity) Grant Program.

SHINE Grant recipients include local organizations — Camp Ritchie Museum and Urban Rural Action — among other Maryland museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies, and community and cultural organizations.

The awarded organizations reside in 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City.

General operating expenses include salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, equipment, programs and other expenses.

The grants provide full flexibility to nonprofits, allowing them to determine where funds are most needed.

“I am excited to award nearly twice as many SHINE Grants as our original round, and I think the number of first-time applicants honors Marilyn’s legacy well, especially her work around racial equity,” says Lindsey Baker, Executive Director at Maryland Humanities

These grants are funded by the state of Maryland via the Maryland Historical Trust.

To learn more about SHINE Grants, go to https://www.mdhumanities.org/grants/.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland Humanities awards General Operating Grants