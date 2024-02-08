Maryland hunters and farmers partner for deer management

The state has connected hunters and farmers to start a new initiative on Wednesday to address deer damage to the agriculture land.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture hopes for the initiative to teach deer management techniques to reduce the negative impact of deer overpopulation and loss caused by deer eating crops.

“The negative impacts of overpopulation of deer on the economic livelihood of Maryland farmers and arborists cannot be ignored,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks in a news release Wednesday.

“While deer are a crucial part of the state’s ecosystem, they also cause significant damage to crops, forest regeneration, and private and commercial landscaping. Therefore, the department is working on developing and implementing strategies to manage the overpopulation of deer and minimize their negative impacts.”

This initiative was developed after farmers expressed concerns about the ongoing issue last year during the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Deer Summit.

In addition to the farmers’ concerns, the department of natural resources reported thousands of deer-vehicle collisions and natural and ornamental vegetation damage.

In 2023, Maryland has reported higher costs for car repairs from deer collisions, making deer overpopulation an economical issue as well as an environmental issue for Maryland residents.

During the development process, the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the department of natural resources identified farmers and hunters who would want to participate.

“Maryland’s hunting community was represented in the development of this creative strategy to enhance control of the State’s deer population,” said Steve Keithley, Founder of the Hunters of Maryland, LLC in a news release Wednesday.

The initiative will include plans to work with local governments to expand access to existing public lands and new opportunities for future acquisitions of public lands.

Along with the expansion of land, hunters will harvest deer meat and donate it to the Maryland Food Bank and Capital Area Food Bank.

For more information on this initiative, contact Cassie Shirk, Maryland Department of Agriculture assistant secretary for marketing, animal industries and consumer services at cassie.shirk@maryland.gov.