Maryland legalizes recreational weed, Kentucky votes on abortion: Key midterm ballot measures to watch

Millions of voters across the country have cast their ballots and made their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections.

Voters are choosing lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate, in addition to picking state and local officials. They are deciding whether Democrats should keep control of both houses of Congress, or whether Republicans will flip one or both chambers.

But voters are also making major decisions on ballot initiatives in states from coast to coast.

Voters are weighing in on issues ranging from accessing abortion to legalizing marijuana and outlawing slavery. Depending where voters live, they may be choosing to raise the minimum wage, expand Medicaid and sign off on policies designed to address climate change.

Here’s what you need to know about key ballot measures from Election Day 2022.

Abortion access votes in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont

After the Supreme Court earlier this year overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, Kansas voters chose to uphold the right to an abortion in their state. And on Tuesday, abortion access advocates are hoping that states across the country will see the same results.

California, Kentucky, Michigan and Vermont will all offer similar questions to voters on Tuesday. And in Montana, a referendum could mean criminal charges for health care workers if they don't take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant who is born living, including after an attempted abortion.

Voting measures in Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Nebraska

Yes, voters in several states will vote about voting, including measures on voter identification, early voting, and rules on passing ballot initiatives.

In Arizona, voters will choose whether they should be required to provide a date of birth and voter identification number for early ballot affidavits, instead of only a signature. Arizonians will also vote on proposals about ballot initiatives, including whether the state’s legislature can amend or repeal measures that voters have passed if the measures are deemed unconstitutional.

In Connecticut, people will vote on a constitutional amendment to allow in-person early voting. In Michigan, voters will choose whether to create a nine-day window for early voting, among other changes, such as requiring a photo ID or signed affidavit to vote.

And in Nebraska, voters will be asked if a valid photo ID should be required to vote in any election.

Prohibiting slavery – particularly among prisoners

Five states will choose whether to abolish slavery on Election Day. The states include:

Alabama

Louisiana

Oregon

Tennessee

Vermont

No, you’re not remembering your United States history class wrong. The 13th Amendment to the Constitution ended slavery in the U.S. when it was ratified in 1865. But a loophole does allow it as a punishment for people convicted of a crime.

The referendums in these states mostly ask voters to say no form of slavery or involuntary servitude be allowed as punishment for a crime. If they’re enacted, these referendums could be more than just a symbolic gesture. Criminal justice reform advocates have said they could mean higher wages for prison work, among other changes.

Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana; other states vote on weed (and other drug policies)

Marijuana also appeasr on ballots in multiple states this year. In Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, voters choose whether to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older.

Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and over though a constitutional amendment on Tuesday.

In Missouri, an amendment would also allow people who have been convicted of non-violent cannabis offense the chance to seek an earlier release from prison.

Colorado voters will weigh in on whether the state should define certain fungi and psychedelic plants as natural medicine. The amendment would also allow personal use, possession, transportation and growth of the substances for people who are 21 or older.

DC nixes minimum wage of tipped workers; Nevada, Nebraska vote on wage increases

Nevada voters will choose whether to increase the minimum wage in the state to $12 per hour. The state’s current minimum wage is between $9.50 to $10.50, depending whether a person has health insurance.

A Nebraska ballot measure could increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

In Washington, D.C., voters chose to raise the minimum wage for tipped employees to match the pay of non-tipped employees.

