Maryland man admits to threatening to cut throats of LGBTQ rights advocates

A Maryland man has admitted to making a threatening phone call to the country’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group, saying he was going to “cut [their] throats” and “put a bullet in [their] head.”

Adam Michael Nettina, of West Friendship, pleaded guilty in a Baltimore court to the federal crime of using a telephone to threaten LGBTQ advocates because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, the 34-year-old called the Washington, D.C. office of the Human Rights Campaign on March 28, one day after a shooter opened fire at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., killing three adults and three children.

The shooter was later identified as a transgender man — though the attorney’s office news release misidentifies the perpetrator as a “transgender woman.”

In the message, which was later traced back to Nettina’s phone, he can be heard making multiple threats in reference to the Nashville shooting.

“Let me tell you something, we’re waiting, we’re waiting. And if you want a war, we’ll have a war,” he said, according to an affidavit. “And we’ll f---ing slaughter you back. We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head. We’re not going to give a f—k. You started this bulls—t. You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you ten times more in full.”

As part of this plea agreement, Nettina admitted to also sending electronic messages to Maryland and Virginia state delegates due to their support of transgender people.

“You deserve to be shot and hung in the streets,” he wrote in an email to a Virginia state delegate on Oct. 15 — two days after the delegate advocated for the prevention of abuse of trans children.

On Nov. 8, he sent a message on social media to a Maryland state delegate who had posted a message in support of Trans Day of Visibility earlier in the year. “Enjoy hell. You’re going sooner than you think,” he wrote.

Nettina faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for making threats transmitted by interstate communications. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3.