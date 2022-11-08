Maryland man allegedly kills ex-girlfriend, her family in quadruple murder-suicide

A 28-year-old man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her family dead before killing himself in a home in La Plata, Maryland.

La Plata Police Department officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive for a shooting report shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 4. They located the homeowner, who said he returned home from work and discovered five people dead inside the house.

A preliminary investigation identified Andre Sales, 28, as the suspect of the shooting. According to authorities, Sales entered the house and allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother Kai Mann, 18; and their mother Sommaly Mann, 48. A fourth victim identified as Javon Watson, 23, was also found dead. His relation to the Mann family is unclear.

After the murders, Sales then allegedly shot himself.

Sara’s two young children, who were initially unaccounted for, were found unharmed in a different location.

The shooting is currently under investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore is performing autopsies to confirm the cause of death for each person. Investigators are interviewing family and friends to establish a motive while forensic personnel are processing evidence.

The victims’ family has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help with their funeral and memorial expenses in both the U.S. and Laos. The remaining funds will help financially support Sara’s surviving children.

“[Sommaly] was a loving mother to Sara and Kai and one of the most giving and caring people you could have ever met. She devoted her life to providing for her family and temple in every way she could and was always there for any of her families and friends who needed her,” the fundraiser’s organizer, Shirley Kwan-Hui, wrote.

“Sara was also a loving mother of two beautiful children, Gaylin (2 years old) and Wesley (less than a year old), who are now orphaned. Kai was a kind, caring and sweet soul who worked hard at his Dad’s business to help provide for the family,” Kwan-Hui added.

