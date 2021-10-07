Maryland man allegedly kills pharmacist brother for 'poisoning people' with COVID-19 vaccines

Maryland State Police arrested a man for allegedly killing three people, including his brother, a pharmacist who administered COVID-19 vaccines.

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, allegedly killed three people before authorities arrested him on Friday, Howard County court documents show. Burnham stabbed Rebecca Reynolds, 83, to death inside her Cumberland home on Sept. 29, and he killed his brother Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife, Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, in Ellicott City the next day, according to the Baltimore Sun. After an 18-hour search, police arrested Burnham, who "wanted to confront [his brother] with the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines" in West Virginia, according to the outlet.

"Brian knows something," Burnham told his mother, according to court documents reviewed by the outlet.

Evelyn Burnham called Cumberland police in late September because of her son's "mental stability" when he claimed the FBI was "after" both of them, also telling police that her son lived with her and kept a security system in his bedroom, police reportedly wrote. Evelyn Burham called police a second time on Sept. 30, saying she was concerned about her son's talk of "Becky's car," a reference to Reynolds, the outlet reported.

Jeffrey Burnham was extradited back to Maryland on Tuesday, where he remains held without bond in Allegany County, court documents show. He faces first-degree and second-degree murder charges in the deaths, per the outlet.

Vaccine-hesitant people have promoted theories about the inoculations despite experts' reassurances that the shots are safe and effective. Among the allegations about the vaccines are claims that live creatures with tentacles are entering people's bodies through the vaccine, a theory that led New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to call for the removal of a state lawmaker who repeated it without evidence.

Burnham was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 5 that has since been postponed, court documents show.

The Maryland State Police did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

