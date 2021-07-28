Maryland man accused of threatening to kill Fauci and his family

A Maryland man has been arrested on suspicion of sending repeated threats to harm Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

Why it matters: Having advised two administrations on the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has become a target for conspiracy theorists and others with a political agenda. He had to have security stepped up in the spring of 2020 due to threats made to him — as noted in the complaint against Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., 56.

Details: Connally is accused of sending a series of profanity-laden emails to Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in which he also rails about billionaires Bill Gates and George Soros, per the complaint filed in U.S. District Court following his arrest in West Virginia Monday.

Some of the emails sent via an encrypted email service based in Switzerland contained death threats and continued into this year, when the writer complained in April about "mandatory vaccines" — despite there being no such government mandate.

The last email was sent July 21.

Of note: The first threatening email Connally allegedly sent to Fauci in December 2020 contained the subject line "Hope you get a bullet in your compromised satanic skull."

Connally is accused of writing in another: "You and your entire family will be dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire."

What to watch: Connally is due to have an initial appearance in US District Court in Greenbelt on Wednesday.

