Maryland man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of a minor: police

A Maryland man was arrested for sexual solicitation of a minor after he allegedly asked for sex from an undercover police officer posing as a teenager.

Luis Esteban Borunda, 65, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, Maryland State Police said in a press release.

Borunda was allegedly speaking inappropriately over a smartphone app on August 22 with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

But he was actually messaging a special agent with the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office posing as a young girl.

The man also sent the undercover cop a filtered photo of himself, according to police.

Borunda suggested meeting on Wednesday at a location in Anne Arundel County. He arrived at the meeting place where Maryland State Police, with assistance from affiliate members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested him.

Police said they believe there could be additional victims who have not yet been identified. Parents whose children may have had contact with Borunda are urged to contact authorities.





