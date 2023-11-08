Maryland man arrested in DC for sending videos of children being sexually abused

WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was sentenced to eight years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for distributing child pornography over the internet of children being sexually abused.

Justin Lee Snowden, 33, of Pasadena, Md., pleaded guilty to the charge on July 7 and was sentenced Tuesday.

In August and September of 2022, Snowden joined and participated in an online chat platform meant for sexually exploiting children, according to a news release.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Snowden started talking to an undercover officer based in San Francisco and offered a girl who he claimed was his daughter. He then had similar conversations with another undercover officer in Tampa before he started chatting with another one in D.C. who was a member of the Metropolitan Police Department.

During the chat, Snowden offered, who he claimed were his 5-year-old and 7-year-old daughters sex with members of the group, but he actually had no children of his own. He also sent chat members non-explicit photos of the two girls. He claimed to have sexually abused both girls. He sent images of a naked toddler and a video depicting a man sexually abusing a child to an undercover officer before asking the officer for explicit images of the agent’s supposed daughter.

Snowden was eventually arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, in D.C.

