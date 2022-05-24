Maryland man arrested for impersonating a U.S. Marshal for nearly 15 years

A Maryland man has been arrested for pretending to be a law enforcement officer — a 15-year ruse he carried out with the help of props like a fake badge, Glock and a phony patrol dog.

Antoine Tuckson is facing charges of impersonating a federal officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a statement released Monday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

His lies initially began to unravel during an encounter with Prince George’s county police outside a restaurant, where he’d been working as a security guard. When they approached him on March 6, Tuckson was was carrying a Glock 9mm pistol, handcuffs, a Taser “and other police gear and was accompanied by a dog wearing a police-style vest,” according to court documents.

Tuckson told the officers he had attempted to detain two women who were disputing their food bill. They fled from the scene, he said, prompting him to call the local authorities for backup. When they questioned him about his status as a law enforcement officer, he presented himself a Deputy United States Marshal to Prince George’s County Police Department.

Tuckson even went as far as phoning a friend, Nijea Nicole Rich, to pose as his supervisor. She showed up on the scene “wearing tan tactical pants, was armed with a handgun, and carried two sets of handcuffs, a radio, and what appeared to be an expandable baton,” according to court documents.

At one point, Rich allegedly questioned the the officers, asking “You locked up a U.S. Marshal?”

Rich also told police the dog was an emotional support canine as well as a patrol dog. The next morning, Rich identified herself as a law enforcement officer as Prince George’s County Animal Services Division took custody of the pup.

Rich was arrested on Friday and charged with impersonating a federal officer and conspiracy to impersonate a federal officer. Tuckson was taken into custody earlier the same day.

A search of his residence in Waldorf also turned up an AR-15-style rifle, pistol-grip pump-action shotgun, as well as flashing blue and red lights among other props.

If convicted of impersonation, Tuckson and Rich will face a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison. Rich also faces a maximum of five years behind bars for the conspiracy count while Tuckson faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.