Maryland man charged in fatal crash

Aug. 10—BEDFORD — A Maryland man was jailed Monday after he admitted to smoking marijuana before he crashed his vehicle in Woodbury Township Friday, killing a passenger, authorities allege.

State police in Bedford charged Anthony Satterfield, 22, of Baltimore, with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and summary counts.

Troopers said Satterfield was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra when he passed five vehicles at a high rate of speed northbound in the 5100 block of Woodbury Pike at 3:53 p.m.

The Nissan slammed into another vehicle that swerved to avoid the crash, troopers said.

Raymond Ramirez, of Maryland, was ejected from the Nissan and died from his injuries, troopers said.

Two people were treated at UPMC Altoona.

Satterfield was taken to UPMC Altoona by ambulance, but refused medical treatment and fled the hospital, troopers said.

Satterfield came to the Bedford barracks for an interview on Sunday.

He reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana at the time of the crash.

Satterfield was arraigned by District Judge H. Cyril Bingham Jr., of Bedford, and sent to the Bedford County Correctional Facility after failing to post $200,000 bond.