Maryland man charged in fatal shooting of midshipman's mother

A Maryland man was charged in the killing of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother this week, police announced.

Michelle Jordan Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet outside the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis on June 29, one day after her son Trey Cummings's induction to the academy. Her son is a midshipman fourth class and reportedly a football prospect for the academy.

Angelo Harrod, 29, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, twin counts of attempted first-degree and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses in relation to the shooting, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said during a Wednesday press conference.

"What should have been just a fantastic celebratory time for their family just turned for the worse due to somebody else’s recklessness,” Jackson said. "Some nights I couldn’t sleep. I felt rage."

Harrod was arrested on the day of the shooting on an outstanding warrant and was identified as a person of interest after detectives examined video and photographic evidence from the scene, police said.

Harrod had been pursued by law enforcement since early May after he fled home detention and severed his monitoring device.

Authorities previously offered a $57,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Cummings's death. The department is determining whether the reward will be disbursed and is still requesting information from the public that might strengthen the case against Harrod, Jackson said.

Jackson declined to offer details about what led to the fatal shooting but noted that a weapon in connection to the incident has not been located.

It is unclear whether Harrod has an attorney.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Annapolis Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

