Maryland man charged with first-degree murder after drug-related shooting

Mar. 23—FAIRMONT — What began as a call in reference to a gunshot led Fairmont Police on a daylong investigation that has ended in at least one charge for first-degree murder.

Zeighshawn Jarelle Meade, 18, of Frostburg, Maryland, has been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder.

Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said "additional charges and arrests are pending."

The investigation began at 2:53 a.m. when Fairmont officers responded to a reported shooting in a vehicle at Fairmont Hills Apartments on Cleveland Ave in Fairmont.

The officers who responded located the suspect vehicle driving on Cleveland Avenue away from the apartment complex. Officers were able to conduct "a felony traffic stop on the car," which was being driven by 18-year Leo Charles Ginty, of Frostburg, Maryland.

"A large quantity of marijuana, as well as other evidence was contained in the vehicle and it was seized for further processing," Shine said in a prepared statement.

Other Fairmont officers arrived at the complex and located 22-year-old Clayton Vanlier Peck, also of Frostburg, Md., man over an embankment, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the Maryland men had traveled to Fairmont to sell marijuana to person(s) they were meeting at the complex," Shine states.

During the transaction, the 22-year-old victim, Clayton Vanlier Peck, was shot, succumbing to his injuries. Shine said the shooter fled the scene.

"Multiple pieces of evidence were also gathered at and near the scene. Further digital forensic review of evidence was also completed," Shine states in the release.

Leading investigators determined that Meade was involved in the shooting. He was later located in a North Side home.

Ginty is charged with possession with intent to deliver scheduled drugs.

"This was a targeted attack," Shine said.

Shine said Peck's next of kin have been notified of his passing.

"We continue to review video surveillance, witness statements, and are still in the process of processing evidence. An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston," Shine said.

Shine said any residents who have information about the shooting are urged to call the Fairmont Police Detective Division at 304-366-2217 or for immediate assistance, Marion County Dispatch at 304-366- 4200/4201.

At press time, Ginty was being held in the North Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $50,012. There was no information to indicate Meade had been booked into jail at press time.

