Maryland man charged in gunfire, assault incident

Oct. 26—ENFIELD — Police charged a Maryland man in connection with an assault incident and report of gunshots on Church Street on Tuesday after he broke free and fled from police.

Chief Alaric Fox said department personnel responded at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired near 129 Church St. Police discovered that a man who lived at the address had been assaulted. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not have information on his condition this morning.

Police detained Hassan Iverson, 37, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, in connection with the incident when he broke free and fled. Police captured him after a brief chase.

Iverson was charged with interfering with a police officer/resisting arrest and use of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $5,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 22.

Fox said the details of the incident and Iverson's involvement remain under investigation.

Church Street was blocked at Alden Avenue most of Tuesday while police investigated. Shell cases were found in the area.

Fox said gunshots were fired but police do not believe any other injuries occurred.

Fox said Tuesday morning he doesn't have information as to whether the assault victim was involved in the gunfire but did not think that was the case.

Police have received calls in the area before, Fox said.

