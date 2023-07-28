Maryland man convicted of attempted murder; repeatedly rammed pickup into occupied Tesla

After a three-day trial, a Washington County jury found a Sharpsburg-area man guilty of second-degree attempted murder for repeatedly ramming his F-350 pickup into a Tesla sedan in which a local real estate agent was sitting.

"It's a miracle this woman survived, what happened to her in this car," State's Attorney Gina Cirincion said in her closing argument Wednesday.

More Tri-State news: CSX cited 49 times for long train blockages in Chambersburg

James Russell Anderson, 48, faces up to 40 years in state prison on the second-degree attempted murder conviction alone. The jury acquitted Anderson of attempted first-degree murder, for which he could have faced life in prison. The jury convicted him of multiple offenses including first-degree assault on two women in separate cars he rammed.

He continues to be held at the Washington County Detention Center awaiting sentencing.

How did the incident start?

Real estate agent Cynthia Sullivan was part of a group visiting a farm property in the 4800 block of Churchey Road on March 1, 2022, with property owner Linda Adele West. The visit was about inspecting the property for sale, having Sullivan appraise the home, and relocating her four-poster antique bed from the house, West testified.

West said she sent notices to the tenants about the visit and there was resentment from the tenants about an eviction notice because the rent hadn't been paid for about a year.

The group encountered the female tenant, who repeatedly screamed at them and followed them around the house.

The tenant, Davi Glassner, was with her newborn and toddler as well as a visiting friend/neighbor, Rebecca Anne Finkelman, according to testimony. Finkelman, 54, is Anderson's girlfriend and they live across the street from West's property.

The chaotic scene included Glassner calling 911 about people in her home who shouldn't be there, and Finkelman telling a 911 call taker they were being held against their will, and that one of the men walked through the living room with what looked like a muzzleloader in a blanket.

Story continues

Finkelman testified she has PTSD and was scared in the house.

Shortly later, Finkelman told Anderson via phone "We need help now," Finkelman testified.

Ford F-350 repeatedly rams occupied Tesla

Assistant State's Attorney Holland Burch told the jury in her opening argument that Anderson's response "was a nightmare."

Anderson drove his pickup onto the property and rammed Sullivan's Tesla — with Sullivan behind the wheel — five times, including driving up on the hood, according to witness and victim testimony.

"He rammed me. He rammed my car. Oh my God," Sullivan can be heard on a 911 call played multiple times during the trial in Washington County Circuit Court. Sullivan had called 911 shortly before due to other events on the property. After Sullivan tells the 911 call taker she can't get out of her car, there is silence and Sullivan doesn't respond to the call taker repeating "Cynthia?"

Sullivan testified she still has back and neck pain.

Police say Cynthia Sullivan's Tesla was rammed and demolished by a truck allegedly driven by a man charged with assaulting her.

Co-defense attorney Mikhaila Mc Nicolls said in her closing argument that Anderson would have stayed home that day if not for the call from the neighboring property with Finkelman and Glassner saying they needed his help.

Mc Nicolls said Finkelman knew Anderson would protect her.

Chaotic scene at Sharpsburg-area property

West testified to going to her Churchey Road property that Tuesday with a male friend and two other men. She said the two other men were there because her friend thought they might need security in case of hostilities.

West said Glassner was screaming at them while following them around the house.

"We didn't threaten her in any way," West testified on cross-examination.

Sullivan testified things were adversarial at the property, described Finkelman as "imposing," and that she decided to cut her task short and leave.

West said she saw a truck coming up her property going fast and smash into Sullivan's Tesla, then repeatedly back up and hit the car again for a total of five times.

The airbag went off the first time the truck rammed her car, Sullivan said. Later the truck ran up over her windshield.

The truck turned to head toward the barn where West and others were, according to witness testimony.

Seconds after West jumped in her Audi, the truck ran into her car, she said. The truck backed up and got stuck in the mud.

After Finkelman drove down to the barn and Anderson got in Finkelman's SUV, the SUV headed toward the property's only entrance and exit, West said. Meanwhile, West's male friend drove them to block the exit to prevent Anderson and Finkelman from leaving before police arrived. The Audi was struck again until it backed up and the SUV could leave, West testified.

Defendant in attempted murder trial takes the stand

Anderson testified Wednesday that he'd been concerned because Finkelman hadn't returned from getting the mail down their long driveway. Then he got a call from Glassner, during which both she and Finkelman told him there were people at Glassner's home that should not be there and were in the house removing furniture.

Anderson testified both women told him they needed help, with Finkelman saying "right away." He also said he was told the people moving furniture "nearly knocked the baby out of her arms" and "they were being pushed around."

"I was extremely concerned for their safety and their lives," Anderson testified.

Anderson said he drove to the neighbor's with his goal to get the women to safety.

Anderson claimed that as he drove up the neighbor's long driveway an unfamiliar car was blocking the driveway to the house and, scared and "concerned they could be in danger," he "pushed" the car to get it out of the way. He testified he didn't see the driver in the car and "rammed" it to push it back and disable it so whomever was there could not get away.

When he encountered another vehicle that "wasn't supposed to be there" and caused him concern, he said he rammed that vehicle to disable it.

Anderson said he backed the truck up and it got stuck in the mud and his seat belt jammed. Scared, Anderson said he called Glassner to speak to Finkelman. Finkelman drove down the driveway and Anderson got in her SUV.

The pair went home after Finkelman's SUV struck West's car near the driveway entrance.

Anderson testified that once home he had a panic attack and took about 10 of his prescription Xanax. He said the meds allowed him to "think a little more clearly." He called 911 and claimed to report his truck missing. Then he said he went to his woodshop/barn and shaved.

Asked by co-defense attorney Brian Hutchison why he shaved his face, Anderson said he was trying to change his appearance and "knew I just did something wrong."

Cirincion later played Anderson's 911 call in which he gave a false name and reported his truck stolen. When a 911 call taker said there "should be police all over that area," Anderson is heard asking "What's going on?"

On cross-examination Anderson admitted the Tesla — the first vehicle he rammed with Sullivan in it — was moving just before that. The car could have been moving by itself, according to Anderson.

Anderson testified he wasn't trying to kill or injure anyone while at the neighbor's property.

Cirincion also said Anderson could have exited the truck and run to the house to check on the women, whom Anderson had said he did not see when he arrived at West's property.

She also pointed out that Anderson and Finkelman left the property leaving Glassner and the children behind with the people Finkelman and Anderson claimed to have been concerned about.

Glassner did not testify. Burch said the state subpoenaed her unsuccessfully.

Finkelman, Anderson's now fiancée who is facing charges from events that day, waived her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination Tuesday to testify for the defense.

Finkelman's trial is scheduled for September. The charges she faces include first-degree assault and accessory after the fact — both felonies.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Md. pickup driver convicted for repeatedly ramming occupied Tesla