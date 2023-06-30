Maryland man convicted of attempted sex crimes in Nashua

Jun. 30—NASHUA — A Hillsborough County jury rejected arguments of entrapment and found a Maryland man guilty of attempted sex crimes involving a teenaged girl, authorities said.

Casely Schandorf, 46, had traveled to Nashua believing he would have sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to Hillsborough County prosecutors.

Actually, the girl was Nashua Police Sgt. Caleb Gilbert, who was posing as the girl online. Nashua police worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and announced the arrests of 12 men, including Schandorf, in 2019.

Schandorf took the charges of attempted felonious sexual assault and child endangerment to trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua. The jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday, according to a news release issued by the office of Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

The prosecution team was led by Nicole Thorspecken, the first-assistant in Coughlin's Nashua office.

"The prosecution team ... was able to rid the internet of another person responsible for the exploitation of children," the statement reads.