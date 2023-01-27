Maryland man facing DUI charges after allegedly causing crash in Beaver County

A Maryland man faces a series of charges, including DUI, after allegedly losing control and crashing his SUV into a fence, a parked car, a home, and a garage Wednesday night in New Brighton, Beaver County.

“It’s a little upsetting. [It’s caused] a lot of headaches,” said Bryan Waddingham, whose Dodge SUV took the brunt of the damage caused by the alleged drunk driver.

The incident unfolded Wednesday around 9:00 p.m. along Grove Avenue in New Brighton.

“I came outside and I was looking around and my car was pushed like three feet into the yard on the other side and there’s another car back between my garage and the neighbor’s house,” explained Waddingham.

That other car, according to the police report, was a grey Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators say James Pulley, 41, of Maryland was behind the wheel and a woman was in the car with him.

“They were both visibly intoxicated,” said Waddingham.

Police paperwork states that Pulley was drunk, did not have a valid driver’s license, and tried to leave the scene before officers arrived.

The woman with him had to go to the hospital with a head injury.

“When I came out, they were actually still stuck in the car because their doors were wedged between the corner of the house and garage, so they couldn’t get their doors open,” said Waddingham.

According to arresting documents, Pulley resisted arrest and allegedly kicked and spit on an officer.

He was denied bail and is being held at the Beaver County Prison.

Pulley is due back in court on Feb. 3.

