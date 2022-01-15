Maryland man hits, kills wife with SUV outside Capital One Bank: police

A man fatally struck his wife with an SUV on Friday as she was coming out of a Washington D.C.-area Capital One Bank, police said.

Alka Himanshu Tanna, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was coming out of the bank on New Hampshire Avenue around noon and was crossing a parking lot when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

The car was a white Lexus being driven by her husband, identified as Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, the agency said.

The 59-year-old accelerated and struck his wife several times, police said. He then crashed into a nearby lamp post after knocking down a front column outside the bank.

No one else was in the car during the deadly incident. When officers arrived at the scene, Tanna provided a statement and was taken into custody, police said.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

A motive for the alleged killing has not been determined.