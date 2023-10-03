Maryland man pleads in case of emaciated, abandoned pit bull rescued in 2021

A Frederick, Md., man pleaded guilty to felony aggravated animal cruelty on Monday after a pit bull was found abandoned in a Boonsboro-area home for so long it became emaciated.

Thomas Joseph Rowe, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated animal cruelty for torturing a pit bull.

Assistant State's Attorney Danielle Lackovic told Judge Brett R. Wilson that for a length of time Rowe saw the dog deteriorating and "still did nothing for it." That qualifies as torture, defined as an act, omission or neglect causing "unjustifiable suffering," she said.

Sky, the pit bull, weighed 32 pounds when rescued in December 2021, according to Lackovic and charging documents. Sky's medical records listed her slightly overweight at 67 pounds in December 2020, while a normal weight for her would have been about 60 to 62 pounds.

Sky is now doing well, said Crystal Mowery, field services director for the Humane Society of Washington County. Shortly after she got back to her normal weight, Sky was adopted, Mowery said.

As part of the plea deal, seven misdemeanor animal cruelty charges against Rowe are being dismissed.

Rowe's sentencing was postponed until January, in part to give him time to pay restitution, Assistant Public Defender Lance Wines said.

The $3,429.29 restitution to the humane society is for medical costs, Mowery confirmed.

The maximum penalty for aggravated animal cruelty is three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

However, the judge said he indicated to attorneys that the proposed sentencing of three years with all suspended except up to 60 days is acceptable.

The proposed sentencing includes probation with Rowe not allowed to own, control or have custody of any animals, Lackovic told the judge.

Wines and Lackovic had no comment after the plea hearing.

Neighbor reports abandoned dog

A humane society field services officer responded to a home off Mapleville Road, north of Boonsboro, on Dec. 15, 2021, after getting a call from a neighbor about an abandoned dog in a house, according to charging documents.

At first, the officer did not hear or see the dog but saw overturned furniture and trash through windows, court records state. The neighbor referred the officer to another neighbor, who reported that no one had lived at the home for some time but there was a black and white pit bull in the house.

The neighbors told the field services officer the home had been uninhabited for a couple years, court records state. The officer also noted in charging documents that the meter had been removed from the home since at least 2019 so there was no heat or water.

One of the neighbors said he'd occasionally seen a small blue truck in the driveway and another neighbor called police that Nov. 5 to report a suspicious person on the property, court records state. A Washington County Sheriff's deputy arrived to find the person, who told the officer he had permission to be there. That person was Rowe.

The field services officer again looked through a window and saw a "severely thin pit bull mix" in a room filled with trash, but no visible water or food, according to charging documents. The dog tried to stand and fell.

Humane society officials determined the dog needed immediate medical treatment because its condition appeared to be life-threatening, court records state. They contacted one of the home's owners and got permission to enter. That homeowner knew nothing about the dog.

A deputy and field service officers entered the home, finding trash, old feces and debris; and a strong odor of ammonia, court records state.

No food or water could be seen, court records state. Empty dog food bags were filled with trash. Various items, including the bed, plastic bottles and shoes, appeared to have been chewed and eaten.

The dog was carried to a van because it could not walk more than two steps without falling, court records state.

She was taken for emergency veterinary care and was weak and pale, but eager to eat and drink, court records state. She was diagnosed with dehydration, anemia and malnutrition.

"Sky spent the next few weeks fighting for her life, including several days at the emergency clinic ...," charging documents state.

The failure to provide her food and water for an extended time was the "sole source of her condition," according to charging documents.

The dog had been microchipped and its owner came back as Rowe, court records state.

In January 2022, Rowe allegedly told the investigating field services officer he had given the dog to the home's other co-owner, according to Lackovic and court records. That co-owner had earlier told the officer he had no idea there was a dog in the house and that "Thomas" didn't have permission to be there.

Rowe also allegedly told the officer that he was homeless and had nowhere for the dog to go because he was living in his truck, charging documents state. He allegedly said he had checked on the dog in early November and the week before Thanksgiving.

