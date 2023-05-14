Maryland man allegedly steals 5-ton military vehicle and leads police on chase same day he's released from jail

A Maryland man just released from jail allegedly stole a 5-ton military vehicle and led police on a highway chase on Friday, according to a news release from the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

At around 6:35 p.m., deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a home in the town of Bel Air for a report of a stolen 1986 923-A 5-ton military vehicle. The vehicle was privately owned.

The suspect, who authorities identified as 38-year-old Michael D. Stevens II from Abingdon, drove through Bel Air and onto Interstate 95. Deputies pursued him down the interstate, attempting to use stop sticks to disable the vehicle to no avail.

The suspect drove into Baltimore City where he came to a stop on Conkling Street, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. Deputies were then able to safely apprehend the suspect, according to the news release.

No one was injured, but the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles during the chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Stevens was charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault and failing to obey a lawful order. He was taken back to Harford County Detention Center Friday evening, where he had just been released from earlier that day, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not clarify when exactly Stevens had been released from jail prior to Friday's incident.

Stevens appeared in court on Friday and was ordered held without bond, according to online records. He will have a bail review in front of a judge early next week, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff's Office told NBC News.

Stevens attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com