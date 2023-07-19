Maryland man sentenced to 7 years for charging police with concealed gun on Jan. 6

A man who rushed police at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, armed with a firearm was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday.

Christopher Alberts was found guilty of nine charges related to his participation in the insurrection in April, including assaulting police officers and carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds.

According to federal prosecutors, Alberts charged Capitol Police officers who were defending the Capitol steps with a wooden pallet. As well as carrying a firearm, Alberts wore metal-plated body armor and carried a gas mask.

Prosecutors also said Alberts urinated on the side of the Capitol Building and threw a bottle at police.

He was arrested on the evening of Jan. 6 after a police officer noticed a handgun in his holster and arrested him as he was attempting to leave. He was one of 55 people arrested on Jan. 6.

Prosecutors asked for a 10=year sentence, saying Alberts showed no remorse.

“Since his January 6, 2021 arrest, Alberts has expressed no remorse for his crimes, instead seeking praise for being a ‘hero’ and ‘protector’ during his assault on the Capitol while slandering the police officers who valiantly struggled that day to protect it,” prosecutors wrote.

