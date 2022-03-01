Maryland man sentenced for murder of wife he initially blamed on panhandlers

A Maryland man shared a heartbreaking story about two panhandlers killing his wife after the pair spent a joyous evening at a relative’s birthday party. Now, he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison for her murder.

Keith Smith, 55, was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus three years for the 2018 stabbing death of his wife, Jacquelyn Smith.

Just after midnight on Dec. 1, 2018, Smith brought his wife, an engineer at an Army facility to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds, according to prosecutors. Her death was ruled a homicide by sharp force injuries, five stab wounds to the chest and one to the arm.

In Smith’s telling, he and his wife were driving home with his daughter, Valeria, when they saw a Black woman panhandling while holding a baby. Smith claimed he stopped and the woman approached the front passenger side window, through which Jacquelyn handed her $10. That’s when, Smith told police, a man walked up and asked if he could thank Jacquelyn, then stabbed her repeatedly, grabbed her necklace and wallet and fled on foot with the woman.

But as investigators dug in, Smith’s story fell apart as he and Valeria told detectives a different story and cell phone data placed the incident in a different part of town, a quiet corner where panhandlers were unlikely to be found.

While tapping Smith’s phones, detectives found two calls he made trying to book one-way plane tickets to Cuba and Canada, which he was unable to do without a U.S. passport. He also asked about traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands without a passport and searched online about going to Mexico or Jamaica.

Eventually, detectives figured out the true story, later confirmed by Valeria Smith during the trial: Smith drove them to the park with Jacquelyn asleep in the front passenger seat, then stabbed her. Prosecutors alleged that it was an insurance scam.

Smith was found guilty of first-degree murder in December.

“Keith Smith will now justly serve a life sentence in prison for violently stabbing his wife to death and then creating an elaborate cover-up plan to cowardly blame panhandlers for his horrific attack. Today, the public can rest assured that justice was served in a case that manipulated the hearts and minds of our country,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement Monday.

“I applaud my Assistant State’s Attorney Shaundria Hanna for her skillful prosecution of an exceedingly hard-fought case. Her around-the-clock preparation during the weeks leading up to the trial, and close-knit collaboration with BPD, ensured Mr. Smith deservedly spends the rest of his natural life in prison for his heinous and reprehensible actions. My victim advocates will continue to support Ms. Jacquelyn Smith’s family as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved one.”

Valeria Smith was sentenced to five years in prison in December after pleading guilty to acting as an accessory by ditching Jacquelyn’s purse at a bus stop to make the panhandler story more believable.