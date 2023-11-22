Maryland man wins $1 million lottery prize in Florida
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man paying a visit to Florida found his trip paid for itself when he scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The Florida Lottery said Collin Reed, 39, of Baltimore, was visiting Naples when he made a stop at a Publix store and bought a $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off ticket.
The ticket turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.
Reed traveled to the Florida Lottery's Fort Myers District Office and took his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.
The Publix store in Naples earned a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.