Maryland man wins $1 million lottery prize in Florida

Maryland resident Collin Reed scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Florida. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man paying a visit to Florida found his trip paid for itself when he scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Collin Reed, 39, of Baltimore, was visiting Naples when he made a stop at a Publix store and bought a $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.

Reed traveled to the Florida Lottery's Fort Myers District Office and took his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

The Publix store in Naples earned a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.