Maryland mans pleads in Christmas Eve 2020 slaying of his wife

A Hagerstown man pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder for the Christmas Eve 2020 shooting death of his wife.

Raymond Carlington Clemetson, 45, shot his wife, Megan Caryn Goltz-Clemetson with a shotgun on Dec. 24, 2020, after the two had been arguing at their Potomac Heights home in the city's North End, according to court records and the plea hearing.

With the plea, the state is withdrawing a notice of intention to seek life without the possibility of parole for Clemetson, Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCormack told Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson.

More crime news: Washington County sheriff investigating hit-and-run; pedestrian at Shock Trauma

Defense attorney R. Christopher Leone, after the plea hearing, said the parties agreed to a plea deal with a binding sentence of life with all of it suspended except for 60 years Clemetson is to serve mostly in state prison.

Clemetson has been held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center since Christmas Day 2020 so he has credit for time served, according to court records. He continues to be held at the local jail pending a sentencing hearing. A pre-sentencing report is required for first-degree murder.

As part of the plea deal other charges including second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and assault charges were dropped.

Clemetson was scheduled for a weeklong trial to begin Monday and a jury had been picked when, instead of opening arguments, a plea hearing was held with the jury not in the room yet. When the jury re-entered, Wilkinson thanked jury members for their patience and informed them of the plea.

McCormack told the judge that if there had been a trial, facts would show that Clemetson, his wife and three young children were living at the Potomac Heights home on Dec. 24, 2020.

Clemetson called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report there was a disturbance earlier between he and his wife, McCormack said. Answering the call taker's questions — Clemetson told 911 a shotgun was involved that was now in a closet and affirmed his wife needed medical attention, then said two of us need medical attention, McCormack said.

Story continues

McCormack told 911 he'd be at his car and that their three young children were home.

When Hagerstown Police knocked on the door the oldest child answered and with strangers at the door, closed the door, McCormack said. Police asked dispatch to call Clemetson back so he would come out to talk.

Clemetson told 911 the police took so long that he decided to drive to the police station, McCormack said.

Clemetson turned himself in at the Hagerstown Police station off North Burhans Boulevard, while the oldest child let police into the home, where they found Goltz-Clemetson dead in the bedroom.

A medical examiner and forensic scientist would have testified that they believe the shotgun barrel was against her hand when it was fired into the back of her head, McCormack said. Injuries to her hands show her hands would have been behind her head at the time she was shot, he said.

McCormack said the children reported hearing arguing and a loud bang.

Clemetson told his children their mother was tired and sleeping and continued wrapping presents, McCormack said. He took the children to a relative's home, where there was a verbal confrontation, the prosecutor said. Then he took the kids to get pizza and back to the house, where he called 911.

The time between the shooting and the 911 call was about three to four hours, McCormack said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Raymond Clemetson pleads to Christmas Eve 2020 murder of his wife