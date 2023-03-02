Maryland mayor arrested on child porn charges, resigns

The mayor of College Park, Md., resigned from his position on Wednesday ahead of being arrested on child pornography charges Thursday.

In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified it that a social media account operating in the county possessed and distributed suspected child pornography.

PGPD investigators said that the social media account belonged to Mayor Patrick Wojhan.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at Wojhan’s residence last month, where they recovered multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer, police said.

Wojhan, 47, was arrested and taken into custody by authorities early Thursday morning, charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

Wojhan has served as mayor of the city, which includes the University of Maryland, since 2015.

In a resignation letter, he wrote that he has fully cooperated with authorities on the matter, saying it was in his own best interest to step away from his position and not serve as a distraction to the community.

“Many of you have already reached out with well wishes and thoughts, and I am eternally grateful. I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health,” he wrote. “I ask that you continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.”

In a separate statement, the city of College Park said that Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer effective immediately until a special election is held.

