Maryland mayor charged with posting revenge porn on Reddit

Li Cohen
·2 min read

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland is facing 50 counts of distributing revenge porn. The state prosecutor, Charlton T. Howard III, announced the charges on Monday, saying that Andrew Bradshaw created multiple accounts on Reddit to distribute the content.

The charges allege that Bradshaw, 32, posted nude photographs on the site of a roughly 26-year-old woman with whom he had a past romantic relationship, and were accompanied by captions "with racial slurs and sexually explicit language."

The photos were uploaded under accounts he created with usernames that included variations of the name and birthdate of his alleged and currently unnamed victim, and posted to multiple "subreddit" forums "related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race, and other topics," according to a press release from the state attorney. "DegradeThisPig" and "Slut" were among the subreddits the photos were posted to.

Cambridge, Maryland Mayor Andrew Bradshaw. / Credit: CBS Baltimore
Cambridge, Maryland Mayor Andrew Bradshaw. / Credit: CBS Baltimore

Bradshaw's actions, the prosecutor said, are in violation of the state's revenge porn statute, which prohibits nonconsensual distribution of such photographs. If Bradshaw is convicted, he could face up to two years of jail and a $5,000 fine for each count.

"Using someone's private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious," Howard said. "Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust."

The woman whose photographs were published on Reddit contacted law enforcement about the situation in May, according to the complaint, saying she did not consent to their publication and that she had only sent them to Bradshaw when they were in a relationship. Police traced the photos to the IP address at Bradshaw's property, court documents say.

Bradshaw made his first court appearance on the matter on Monday and was released on his own recognizance, CBS Baltimore reported.

On its website, the city of Cambridge says it is "gathering information and will cooperate fully with the Maryland State Police and the Office of the State Prosecutor." The business of the city is "unaffected" by the matter, the city said.

Bradshaw took office in Cambridge in January, at which time he became the youngest mayor in the city's history, according to the city's website.

Kyle Rittenhouse case heads to jury after contentious closing arguments

Eye Opener: After signing landmark infrastructure law, President Biden turns focus to China

Lawmakers mandate upgrade to 50-year-old federal safety standard endangering children's lives

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Kyle Rittenhouse No Longer Faces a Gun Possession Charge

    KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial on Monday dismissed the misdemeanor gun possession charge the teenager faced after defense lawyers argued that he did not violate the state statute in question because of his age and the length of the barrel of his semi-automatic rifle. Judge Bruce Schroeder’s ruling, delivered shortly before closing statements, resolved a byzantine legal debate over a Wisconsin statute that began after Rittenhouse was charged last year with fatally

  • This Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle Could Be the Future

    The Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle prototype tackles autonomous tech and gives workers an easier day.

  • Bitcoin slips below $60,000 for the first time in more than two weeks

    Bitcoin was down 5% at $60,391.3 at 1253 GMT, after earlier falling as much as $58,563, its lowest since Oct. 28, while Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was down 6.8% at $4,253.08. Cryptocurrency analysts could not identify any particular news driving the falls, which they said seemed to be driven by profit taking after a recent sharp run-up. Bitcoin has more than doubled in value since June, driven by the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and the launch in the United States of futures-based bitcoin exchange traded funds.

  • Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

    The 27-year-old now faces six allegations of rape in all after initially being charged in August with four.

  • 'Year 6!' Teen Who Was Accidentally Invited to 'Grandma's' Thanksgiving Keeps Tradition Going

    Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench first met in 2016 after she accidentally invited him over for dinner in a text message meant for her 24-year-old grandson

  • Qualcomm, diversifying from mobiles, to supply chips for BMW self-driving cars

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that German automaker BMW will use its chips in its next generation of driver-assistance and self-driving systems. San Diego-based Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones but has been diversifying its business, with more than a third of its chip sales coming from sources other than handsets. Qualcomm's announcement of the BMW win came before an investor presentation where it was expected to give new details about its strategy.

  • Redding news roundup: Tickets on sale for Cascade Christmas

    News in brief from around the North State for November 2021.

  • Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

    Jurors are set to begin deliberating Tuesday at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial after two weeks of testimony.

  • Strong sales, profit from Walmart on cusp of holiday season

    Walmart topped almost all expectations in the third quarter, an encouraging sign for the upcoming holiday shopping season already beset by snarled supply chains and rising costs. In addition to rising costs for shipping and goods, Walmart is also spending more on wages for its workers. Walmart posted a profit of $3.1 billion, or $1.11 per share, during the three-month period ended Oct. 31.

  • Barely touched in blowout win, how Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott got facial wound

    How did Dak Prescott get a shiner on his right cheek during Dallas Cowboys’ blowout win over Atlanta Falcons?

  • Infrastructure bill signed into law includes nearly $8 billion for Maryland projects

    The infrastructure bill includes nearly $8 billion for highway, public transportation, ports and broadband projects throughout Maryland.

  • Kent man who drove into Stow policeman sentenced, loses license for 10 years

    A Kent man who struck a Stow police officer during a chase in April was sentenced to 18 months in prison and has lost his drivers license for 10 years

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.