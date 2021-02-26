Maryland middle school teacher’s aide will not face charges after being seen masturbating during Zoom lesson

James Crump
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Mark Schack speaking to Fox 5 on Wednesday 24 February 2021&lt;/p&gt; ((Fox 5))

Mark Schack speaking to Fox 5 on Wednesday 24 February 2021

((Fox 5))

A teacher’s aide in Maryland will not face charges after he was filmed masturbating during a Zoom call with a class of eighth graders.

Marc Schack, an assistant for special education students at Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was placed on administrative leave on Monday after the footage that was filmed at the end of a history lesson was shared online.

The 13-second clip allegedly showed Mr Schack looking at the screen, before standing up, turning away from his laptop and beginning to masturbate.

Mr Schack’s name was on the screen as the host of the Zoom call, but seconds after he stood up, another name appeared replacing him as the moderator.

The teacher’s aide told Fox 5 that he was unaware of the video when he was placed on administrative leave, as he claimed he was informed that the school had “misplaced his background check file.”

Mr Schack added that he only discovered the reason for the action when he was contacted by reporters on Wednesday.

The teacher’s aide, who has worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for 21 years, also runs Pirate Magic, a business that throws “pirate parties” for children in the area.

Following reports of the video, Mr Schack has insisted that he thought the online lesson had ended, telling Bethesda Magazine on Wednesday: “I thought I was logged out when class was over.”

He added: “I had no clue that Zoom was still on. Why would I do that? That’s my job. I had no clue that Zoom was on. I mean, that’s just crazy behaviour.”

Mr Schack claimed that he thought he was in the privacy of his residence at the time, saying: “I’m not a pervert or anything like that, you know. You gotta believe me on that”, and adding: “I’m only human. It was my bad.”

Shady Grove principal, Alana Murray, wrote to parents earlier in the week to confirm that a staff member had “engaged in inappropriate behaviour.”

Ms Murray added: “We ask that any student who may have this video posted on social media platforms take down the content and refrain from sharing with other students.”

A district spokesperson told the New York Post on Thursday that an employee had been placed on administrative leave, as an investigation is ongoing into “inappropriate behaviour that was sexual in nature” earlier in the week.

“Per our procedures, we do not release the names of staff members that are under investigation,” the spokesperson continued, adding: “Local authorities were informed and are investigating as well.”

However, Montgomery County police spokesman Rick Goodale confirmed to Bethesda Magazine on Thursday that Mr Schack will not face charges as his alleged behaviour “did not rise to the level of a criminal offence under Maryland law”.

The Independent has contacted Montgomery County Public Schools and Pirate Magic for comment.

Read More

New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin fired after exposing himself on Zoom call

‘I’m gonna f**k you up’: Entire California school board resigns after being caught disparaging parents on Zoom

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. consumer spending rebounds; inflation muted

    U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January as the government doled out more pandemic relief money to low-income households and new COVID-19 infections dropped, setting up the economy for faster growth in the first quarter. Despite the strong rebound in consumer spending reported by the Commerce Department on Friday, price pressures were muted. Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery package could cause the economy to overheat.

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • AstraZeneca-Amgen drug could widen treatment options for severe asthma

    AstraZeneca and Amgen's experimental drug reduced asthma attacks in patients with severe and uncontrolled forms of the respiratory condition in a large study, showing promise for wider use against different triggers. The medicine, tezepelumab, cut the rate of asthma attacks by 56% among patients when compared to placebo in a year-long late-stage study, which had roughly 1,000 patients who were already receiving standard care, the drugmakers said on Friday. It also worked in a subgroup of volunteers with low levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, detailed data presented at a virtual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology showed.

  • Biden news – live: President to visit Texas as GOP warned top 2024 candidates ‘all have last name Trump’

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Bahrain becomes 1st nation to grant J&J shot emergency use

    Bahrain became the first nation to authorize Johnson & Johnson’s new single-dose coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Thursday, the government announced, just a day after U.S. regulators concluded the shot offers strong protection against severe COVID-19. The island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia said it would dole out J&J’s shot to the most vulnerable people, including older adults and those with chronic conditions, without specifying when. It was also unclear when doses would be delivered to the country, which already offers vaccines by state-backed Chinese firm Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNtech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, as well as Russia’s Sputnik V to its roughly 2 million residents.

  • India's economy expands 0.4% in Oct.-Dec., ending recession

    India’s economy expanded by a weaker-than-expected 0.4% in the October-December quarter, which still allowed it to escape recession following large contractions in the two previous quarters during the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday. The National Statistical Office projected an 8% contraction for the 2020-21 financial year, which ends in March. In January, it had projected a contraction of 7.7% for the fiscal year, following 4% growth in 2019-20.

  • How fatherhood became the driving force behind The Miz’s return to WWE’s pinnacle

    A surprise victory over Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber saw Mike Mizanin return to the top

  • ‘Welcome Insurrectionists’ sign to be flown over CPAC by protester

    ‘Grim Reaper’ lawyer is fundraising to remind Republicans about last month’s Capitol riots

  • Twitter must allow Donald Trump back – the ban makes no sense at all

    I want – need – to hear what he has to say, even if it is offensive. Especially if it is offensive

  • Police interview South Dakota AG after fatal crash

    Investigators questioning South Dakota's attorney general after a fatal car crash pressed him on how he did not realize he had struck a man and whether he had been checking email and news sites on his phone immediately before. (Feb. 24)

  • Far-right Trump backers weaponized Christianity against democracy and could do it again

    I was assaulted by a Proud Boys supporter in a foreshadowing of the hate to come. I saw that same look on the faces of those who ravaged the Capitol.

  • Iran's nuclear program and regional behavior should be dealt with separately, Israel tells U.S.

    Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat told his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in a secure video call two weeks ago that Israel thinks Iran's nuclear program should be dealt with separately from its regional activity in future negotiations, two sources briefed on the call tell me. Why it matters: While many critics of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal note that it did nothing to curtail Iran's aggression in the region, Israel is concerned that linking the two issues will give American and European negotiators incentives to compromise on limitations to Iran's nuclear program.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration says it'll return the U.S. to the 2015 nuclear deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance by reversing its recent nuclear steps.The main sticking point is the sequencing those moves. The U.S. offered last week to open direct talks to work through those issues, but Iran has not formally responded.Between the lines: Some in the Biden administration want to push for a broader and longer-lasting deal now — with Iran's regional behavior and its missile program on the table — but Biden's stated objective is to restore the 2015 deal and use it as a platform for further negotiations.Driving the news: Ben-Shabbat told Sullivan in their call on February 11 that there shouldn't be an attempt to balance non-nuclear steps from Iran — curbing its presence in Syria, for example — with nuclear limitations like those on research and development on advanced centrifuges.Ben-Shabbat said Israel's position is that Iran's nuclear program is an existential threat and must be dealt with first, and the lesser threat of Iran's regional behavior should be dealt with on a separate track, the sources say.The Israeli national security adviser added that a nuclear-armed Iran wouldn't abide by any regional commitments anyway.Worth noting: In the last month there have been many contacts on Iran between the Biden administration and the Israeli government. Israeli officials tell me they are generally satisfied with what they describe as the Biden administration's constructive approach and willingness to listen to Israel’s concerns.Secretary of State Tony Blinken have spoken three times with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi — more than with any other foreign counterpart. Blinken also discussed Iran with Yossi Cohen, the director of the Mossad intelligence agency.The latest: On Wednesday, I reported that Israel and the U.S. agreed to reconvene a strategic working group on Iran, with the first round of talks on intelligence surrounding the Iranian nuclear program expected in the coming days.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter who boasted on TV she’d ‘do it again tomorrow’

    The woman was fired from her job for her alleged role in riots but says she does not regret it

  • Gold statue of Trump appears at CPAC conference

    The former US president will speak at the conference on Sunday

  • Most Republican voters believe 2020 election was invalid, poll finds

    The majority of Republican respondents believe that mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes resulted in more fraud

  • Myanmar coup: Facebook, Instagram place immediate ban on military

    Facebook said deadly violence in Myanmar had brought about the need for the ban on the military.

  • Brazil death toll tops 250,000, virus still running rampant

    Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll, which surpassed 250,000 on Thursday, is the world’s second-highest for the same reason its second wave has yet to fade: Prevention was never made a priority, experts say. Since the pandemic's start, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro scoffed at the “little flu” and lambasted local leaders for imposing restrictions on activity; he said the economy must keep humming along to prevent worse hardship.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s race for reelection in 2022 will be a ‘bloodbath’

    ‘She will be running against quality opposition,’ says district’s Democratic party chair

  • Pakistan, India agree to halt cross-border firing in Kashmir

    Pakistan and India pledged Thursday to halt cross-border firing in the disputed region of Kashmir, promising to adhere to a 2003 accord that has been largely ignored, officials from both sides said. If implemented, the move would be a major step in defusing tensions in the highly militarized Himalayan region, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety, and opens the possibility of a broader detente between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

  • Butler leads Heat to 4th straight win, 116-108 over Raptors

    Jimmy Butler went to the foul line in the final moments of the fourth quarter Wednesday night, talking and smiling the entire time. There's a lot for Butler and the Miami Heat to be happy about right now. Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, Duncan Robinson added 17 points and Goran Dragic scored 15 in his return from an ankle injury.