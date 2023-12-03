Maryland mosque evacuated due to bomb threat, CAIR calling for investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that the Idara Jaferia Islamic Center in Burtonsville received a bomb threat and was evacuated Friday.

In a press release about the incident, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, called on state and federal law enforcement authorities – including the FBI – to investigate the threat.

Arlington police investigating gunshots fired at car

The mosque’s officials said police came to the mosque during Friday congregational prayers (Jummah) and said someone had called in a bomb threat, according to the release by CAIR. The mosque was evacuated.

“Because of this alleged threat to a house of worship, we urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to bring hate crime charges against the perpetrator when they are apprehended,” said CAIR Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry in a statement. “We thank the Montgomery County Police Department for its swift and professional action in this case.”

Police said in a post on their X page that the threat was determined to be not valid.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.