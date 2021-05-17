Maryland officers shot in 'ambush' while serving arrest warrant, suspect barricaded in home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louis Casiano
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two Maryland sheriff's officers were "ambushed" and shot multiple times Monday in a Washington D.C., suburb by a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside a home, officials said.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the bullets started flying in a single-family home just after 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf. Sheriff Troy Berry told reporters that a family member of the alleged gunman called authorities for help. The top boss of the sheriff's department went on to say the person inside had an open warrant and was having mental health issues.

When the officers arrived to the scene, things went from bad to worse.

"The officers got to the upstairs area of the home and was [sic] immediately fired upon, he said.

The two officers were hit multiple times but were able to get out of the house. Both were flown to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. Whether officers who came under a hail of bullets were able to return fire or what the warrant for the alleged gunman was for - both still remain a mystery as of Monday evening.

"They did not rush in the house," he said. "They took the necessary precaution but unfortunately, they had to go in the home and engage that individual and at that time, they were ambushed."

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home after the shooting. Authorities are trying to talk with him, Fox News confirmed. Everyone aside from the suspect was evacuated from the home, Berry said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have not heard from anybody inside the house. We believe he's alone but we don't know that for a fact," Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Diane Richardson told Fox News.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Columbus city council approves $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill

    The figure is the highest amount ever paid by the city, split into two $5 million payments, and includes an agreement to rename a local gymnasium.

  • Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full Force’ After Horror Day for Palestinians

    Mohammed Salem/ReutersShortly after 42 people were killed in Gaza City on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address in which he vowed to continue launching airstrikes “full-force.”Airstrikes on a major downtown street in Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday razed three residential buildings and killed dozens in the space of just five minutes, Palestinian health officials said. Among them were 10 children and 16 women. At least 50 people were wounded, and rescue crews spent the day sifting through the rubble, pulling out some survivors.It was the single deadliest attack in Gaza since the last major war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers in 2014.Despite increasing pressure from foreign leaders to negotiate a ceasefire—particularly after the Israeli military destroyed a building that housed international media outlets on Saturday—Netanyahu said the bombings would go on.Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’With his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, by his side as a show of unity, Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at “full-force” and will “take time.”Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Hamas, he said.He reiterated the military’s justification for the Saturday attack on media offices, claiming that the high-rise building that housed the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets also housed Hamas.It hosted an “intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization” which “plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” he said. “So it’s a perfectly legitimate target.”Israel has offered no evidence to back up that claim, but Netanyahu said on CBS’ Face The Nation that it shared “smoking gun” intelligence with the U.S. that showed Hamas was using the building.“We are targeting a terrorist organization that is targeting our civilians and hiding behind them, using them as human shields,” Netanyahu said.Just hours after Netanyahu’s announcement, the pummeling of Gaza intensified, with at least 55 raids on Gaza early Monday morning, according to Al Jazeera, which described the strikes as heavier, longer, and spanning a wider area than Sunday’s attacks. According to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF said the operation targeted a Hamas intelligence compound, but a local power company said its electrical lines, which supply power to large sections of southern Gaza city, were damaged by the airstrikes. No casualties have been immediately reported. President Joe Biden said in a call with Netanyahu on Saturday that attacks on the press were concerning. Al Jazeera was more blunt, calling it a “war crime.”Netanyahu said Israel would do “whatever it takes to restore order and quiet and the security of our people and deterrence... So it’ll take some time. I hope it won't take long, but it’s not immediate.”In separate strikes in the town of Khan Younis on Sunday, the Israeli military bombed a home that purportedly belonged to a top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar.“Hamas made a serious and grave mistake and didn’t read us properly,” Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said in the Sunday television address, according to the Associated Press.‘Shocked and Horrified’: Israeli Airstrike Destroys AP, Al Jazeera Offices on Live TVThe latest bout of violence in the Palestinian Territories broke out a week ago when Palestinians clashed with Israeli cops over heavy-handed tactics during Ramadan, including at the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.It has spilled into tit-for-tat air strikes between Israel and Hamas that appear to be getting deadlier by the day.At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women. More than 1,230 people have been wounded.In Israel, eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden, first lady release 2020 tax returns, continue 'almost uninterrupted tradition'

    The Bidens made over $600,000 in 2020, a disclosure that marks the return of a tradition that was cast aside by former President Donald Trump.

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire

    A Union Pacific train hauling hazardous materials derailed and then caught fire in the city of Sibley, Iowa, authorities said on Sunday, leading to the evacuation of dozens of people although there were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The derailment, involving 47 rail cars, took place in the afternoon in Sibley, Union Pacific said, adding the cause of the incident was under investigation. Within an hour, local officials texted an evacuation order to people nearby.

  • Trump officials used secret terrorism unit to question lawyers at border, report claims

    Redacted documents show link between operations in San Diego and El Paso

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

    More than a hundred scientists says wolf population not fully recovered in letter to interior secretary Deb Haaland

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Former US child star Ricky Schroder films himself harassing Costco staff over mask rules

    Silver Spoons actor insisted he should be allowed into store without mask

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Biden news - live: President says Covid fight ‘not done yet’ as Cheney warns GOP direction is ‘dangerous’

    Follow below for all the latest updates from Washington and beyond

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Mark S. Allen's son among 4 burned in Lincoln backyard accident, officials say

    Longtime Sacramento television and radio personality Mark S. Allen's son was among four teenagers burned in a backyard accident at a home in Lincoln, police confirmed Sunday.

  • Ethiopia election: Fears over new delay

    The prime minister promises the election will be held soon, and will be free and fair.

  • Elon Musk Tweets and Sends Bitcoin on a Wild Ride Down, and Part Way Back Up Again

    FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty ImagesBitcoin has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past 24 hours after a one-word tweet Sunday night by Elon Musk caused the cryptocurrency to dump 15 percent of its value. However, the digital asset has now bounced and regained much of its loss after the Tesla billionaire sent a second tweet that appeared to contradict the first.The dizzying gyrations began when an insider crypto-focused account called @CryptoWhale, which has just 158,000 followers, tweeted Sunday evening: “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him…”Musk replied: “Indeed...”Indeed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021 Musk’s pithy response triggered an immediate global selloff of the currency.On Sunday morning, the value of one bitcoin was $49,594. After Musk sent his tweet, the token declined at a vertiginous pace, dropping as low as $42,141, a more than 15 percent decline.Then, at around 2:30 a.m. ET, Musk tweeted again, writing: “To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin.”To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2021 The tweet sent the price of bitcoin shooting back up: by 7:30 a.m. ET Monday, one bitcoin was fetching $45,251, according to CoinDesk.Investors in bitcoin are well used to seeing their fortunes march to the tune of Elon Musk’s social-media feed.On Wednesday last week, a tweet stating that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin as payment, reversing a policy decision itself only taken in March, caused the crypto to plunge 10 percent. Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021 Musk said the company would no longer be accepting the tokens due to environmental concerns about the energy used by computers to “mine” new coins by performing complicated mathematical tasks on increasingly vast banks of servers. Much of 2021’s rise in the value of bitcoin has been attributed to Tesla’s February disclosure that it had bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin.Various high-profile interventions by Musk have also had a massive effect on the value of dogecoin, a cryptocurrency originally started as a joke in 2013 by two software developers intending to satirize the wild speculation on cryptocurrencies at the time (which looks tame by 2021 standards). Dogecoin now has a market capitalization of around $53 billion. This year alone, its value has spiraled up by as much 10,000 percent, rocketing from $0.007 to a high of 71 cents on May 8. Its value plummeted by 43 percent in minutes that evening, after Musk dismissed it on Saturday Night Live as a “hustle.”With the whims of Musk fast emerging as the primary driver of bitcoin value, as exemplified by this weekend’s ride, many big investment funds have decided they have had enough.“Our stance with clients is the 10-foot pole rule: Stay away from it,” Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede, told the Financial Times. “I don’t think the Fed and other regulators are fans of the current market structure for cryptocurrencies.”And Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Think Markets, told the Guardian: “It is important to keep in mind that it is true that the current selloff in bitcoin price is mainly due to Elon Musk. But the reality is that bitcoin lost its upward momentum a long time ago, and this is because all that positive news about bitcoin failed to push bitcoin prices higher. It was clear that bitcoin prices went too far, and a correction was due. This correction is taking place now, and it is likely that we may see the bitcoin price decline further. The near-term support for bitcoin is near the 38K price level.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes