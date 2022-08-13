Maryland officials capture 19-year-old man wanted for robbery and killing in Fayetteville

A 19-year-old man wanted for a robbery and killing on Thursday was caught in Maryland, officials said.

Karon Streets was taken into custody by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and will be extradited back to North Carolina, according to a statement released Saturday by the Fayetteville Police Department. He will be charged with first-degree murder, the statement said.

Streets are accused of killing Cesar Ivan Viera-Medina, 33, according to the statement. Viera-Medina was shot Thursday night in the 200 block area of S. Windsor Drive, it said.

Police officers were first called to the 200 block of N. Windsor Drive at 8:13 p.m. after the robbery of a gun was reported there, the statement said. Eight minutes later officers were called to the southern section of the street because of a report about shots being fired there.

An investigation found that someone had stolen the gun from a relative on the north part of Windsor Drive and ran away, according to the statement. The person then fired shots at a house in the 200 block of the street.

South Windsor Drive is off Hillsboro Street, not far from the Cumberland County Social Services and Health departments. The northern section of Windsor Drive runs parallel to the southern section.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Local news editor Steve DeVane can be reached at sdevane@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Maryland officials capture man wanted for killing in Fayetteville