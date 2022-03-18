Maryland police charge suspect in 1989 homicide cold case

Police in Maryland have charged a suspect in relation to a 1989 homicide cold case using DNA technology.

The Prince George's County Police Department announced on Thursday that James Clinton Cole, 65, has been changed with first degree murder, rape, and several other charges after allegedly killing 27-year-old Cynthia Rodgers in 1989, according to a press release.

Rodgers was located dead in a wooded area of Forestville, Maryland on Jan. 27, 1989.

Cole is already serving a prison sentence after being convicted of raping a child in 1996, NBC Washington reported.

SC JUDGE SETS BOND FOR ALEX MURDAUGH ACCUSED CO-CONSPIRATOR CORY FLEMING OVER $3.6M GLORIA SATTERFIELD PLOT

The medical examiner determined that her cause of death was strangulation with blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

"The medical examiner determined the cause of death as strangulation with blunt force trauma to her head and neck and the manner was ruled a homicide," the press release reads.

Cold Case Unit detectives within the police department retested evidence, which produced "a complete unidentified male profile," which led to the identification of Rogers.

"A search of the State of Maryland DNA database resulted in a positive match to Cole. Detectives have uncovered no evidence that Cole and Rodgers were known to each other," the press release states.