Maryland police nab drug kingpin and 9 others in $2 million cocaine bust

Maryland police arrested 10 people, including a drug "kingpin," in connection with a long-term investigation that led to the seizure of $2 million worth of cocaine, the largest cocaine bust in Anne Arundel County Police history.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown made the announcement on Thursday, saying drug traffickers were operating in and around Severn and Glen Burnie, and face up to 22 counts including conspiracy to distribute, possession of narcotics with distribution intent and firearms charges.

Along with more than 18 kilograms of cocaine, members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Unit seized nearly two dozen firearms and various other drugs including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and MDMA.

"We are determined to disrupt the trafficking of drugs and illegal guns that threaten the safety of our neighborhoods," Brown said. "I made a commitment to the people of Maryland that my office would work with local law enforcement to improve public safety. I want to commend the members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the DEA for their tireless effort and commitment to protect our communities."

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND EMPLOYEE CHARGED WITH POSSESSION, DISTRIBUTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

According to a press release from the DA’s office, investigators identified and tracked several drug traffickers in the county, observing dozens of hand-to-hand drug transactions, and using a wiretap to intercept communications about copious amounts of drugs being distributed.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives obtained and executed search and seizure warrants at the homes of Drameek Wallace, 23, of Severn; Kirk Nowlin, 32, of Glen Burnie; Raymond Eggleston, 63, of Severn; Charles Thomas, 35, of Baltimore; Maurice Dorsey, 42, of Glen Burnie; Donna Carpenter, 33, of Glen Burnie; and Darryl Henson, 45, of Severn, in which detectives said they recovered cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and firearms.

ADNAN SYED ASKS MARYLAND COURT TO RECONSIDER MURDER CONVICTION RULING

Following the execution of the warrants, investigators searched for the supplier of the drugs, learning that Dorsey and Henson both allegedly received cocaine from Clayton Mooring, 42, of Glen Burnie.

Mooring, the release stated, was identified as a "kingpin" cocaine distributor in the county.

Detectives tracked Mooring’s activities to find out how he was bringing large quantities of cocaine into Anne Arundel County, and learned he was allegedly importing cocaine from Houston, Texas, which was stashed in vehicles transported on car carriers.

NRA IMMEDIATELY HITS MARYLAND WITH LAWSUIT AFTER DEM GOVERNOR SIGNS SWEEPING GUN CONTROL BILLS INTO LAW

Anne Arundel County police intercepted a vehicle being transported from Texas to Mooring’s business on April 7 that contained about 17 grams of cocaine, the release noted.

The vehicle contained packages of cocaine that were sewn into seat cushions. Detectives executed another search and seizure at Mooring’s business, which allegedly led to the seizure of another 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, bringing the total amount’s value to $2 million.

The investigation also resulted in the acquisition of 21 firearms, including two stolen handguns and a "ghost gun."

Mooring was indicted on 16 counts including conspiracy to import cocaine into the state, possession of a large amount of cocaine and conspiracy to engage in a financial transaction involving drug proceeds.

Also indicted on a variety of charges were Tacoma Sanders, 43, of Baltimore, Dorsey, Carpenter, Nowlin, Eggleston, Henson, Tony Horne Jr., 42, of Severn, and Wallace.