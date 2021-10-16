In Maryland, police no longer investigate themselves after deadly shootings. Here’s how cases are being handled

Jessica Anderson, The Baltimore Sun
·8 min read

BALTIMORE — When a 26-year-old man pursued by police crashed his vehicle in Baltimore County and died, a detective from a new division in the Maryland attorney general’s office, along with members of the state police crash team, was dispatched to the scene.

Two days later, on Oct. 11, investigators from the Independent Investigations Division again headed to Baltimore County, this time after a county officer shot and killed a man who police said was wanted in connection with an early morning robbery at a 7-Eleven.

The cases are the first test for the unit, which along with Maryland State Police, now investigates all deadly uses of force by officers across the state. The change took effect Oct. 1 and is part of a package of police reforms the General Assembly passed this year.

“The reception has generally been really positive. The law enforcement agencies recognize the need for this legislation,” Dana Mulhauser, chief of the division, said in an interview Tuesday.

Several attorneys who have represented relatives of people killed by police said they are watching the unit’s work closely, while the Harford County sheriff has raised concerns about whether the involvement of state investigators could hamper the duty of his office to investigate possible crimes.

Mulhauser declined to discuss her unit’s response to its two cases so far, the first early on Oct. 9 involving Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the second on Monday involving Baltimore County Police, because the investigations are ongoing.

The creation of the unit is part of a broader legislative push following a Minnesota police officer’s murder of George Floyd. It comes as several high-profile Maryland in-custody deaths are under scrutiny, including cases in Baltimore County that led to multimillion-dollar settlements but in which local investigations did not result in charges against police.

In one such case, attorney J. Wyndal Gordon represented the family of Korryn Gaines, a 23-year-old Black woman who was killed and whose son was injured by county officers in 2016. He hopes the division’s work will lead to accountability.

“These cases will be the test. We are certainly looking at it,” Gordon said.

“What you are looking for is accountability that you weren’t getting at the local level,” Gordon said. “We always question the police investigating the police. I think now you have a better chance at getting some answers and justice in the long run.”

The attorney general’s office identified Wednesday those involved in the Baltimore County police shooting in Woodlawn. It said a Lt. Mead, a 25-year veteran of the department assigned to its operations bureau, shot Jovan Singleton, 36, of Baltimore. Authorities did not provide Mead’s first name, but a county salary database lists one police lieutenant with that last name: Gregory M. Mead.

In the fatal crash last weekend, the attorney general’s office said Theodore Jeremenko, a 10-year veteran of the transportation authority police, tried to pull Jawuan Ginyard of Baltimore over after seeing him commit a traffic violation. His uncle, Paul Wallace, said he has questions about Ginyard’s death because his nephew in general was a better driver than the police’s description of what happened.

Mulhauser said the office spent several months preparing for investigations. It’s been hiring staff: Her office has nine employees, and state police have 18 dedicated to these investigations. However, several positions still need to be filled: the attorney general’s office has a job posting up for another investigator for the unit, and one for a spokesperson just closed Oct. 6.

She noted that state police have long been responsible for investigating such cases in more remote or less populated parts of Maryland, where a local agency might not have homicide investigators.

Mulhauser herself has reviewed many deadly use-of-force cases. Before coming to Maryland, she was the founding chief of the Conviction and Incident Review Unit in the office of the prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County, Missouri. The unit reviewed police shootings and cases involving excessive force and misconduct. She also worked in the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights division for 12 years.

According to a state report, there were 31 deaths involving police in 2019 in Maryland, the latest year for which data is available. Baltimore County had the most that year with eight. The Baltimore Police Department had five, while the Howard County Police Department and the Maryland State Police reported four each.

Mulhauser said her unit, state police and law enforcement agencies around Maryland developed a process to make certain the independent investigations team is the primary investigator on such cases, even as local departments conduct internal probes to decide whether discipline is warranted.

“We’ve tried, as much as we can, to have a process that makes sense,” Mulhauser said.

The division drafted a set of protocols that includes having local agencies call a 24-hour state police hotline in the event of a police-related death. A state police investigator and crime scene technicians are then dispatched to a scene. The independent investigators conduct the investigation and turn over their findings to the local state’s attorney for a decision on whether to charge an officer. Local police departments remain first responders and help secure a scene, evidence and witnesses.

“You don’t want to lose evidence, lose witnesses,” she said. “The entities around the state have been really helpful and recognize this has been shared goal.”

One exception to the protocols is Baltimore City, which remains under a federal consent decree that requires the department to deploy its Special Investigations Response Team to scenes involving uses of deadly force. Mulhasuer said the attorney general’s office has reached a memorandum of understanding with the BPD outlining their collaboration. Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, declined to provide a copy, saying it is not a public document.

Regarding the protocols provided to other local agencies, Coombs said the office is “finalizing the process of releasing the protocols to the public.”

Some law enforcement officials have expressed concerns about how the new unit will operate. How are investigations divvied up between the new unit and the local agency? Does a second investigative team hinder the legally required investigation by the attorney general’s unit? What about cases where a person dies days after an encounter with officers?

Mulhauser said the protocols should address some of the concerns. For instance, departments have been instructed to contact state police “anytime there is a likelihood of death,” even if the person is alive at the scene.

Some law enforcement leaders said what happens with the early cases will inevitably result in changes to the process.

“We will all discover things that could have been done differently to improve the investigative process,” Dave Rose, president of the Baltimore County FOP Lodge #4, said Monday.

Rose called for an “after-incident critique” to review how things worked with the unit’s involvement.

Like Gordon, attorney Andrew Freeman represented a family in a county police shooting, with relatives of Eric Sopp winning a $6.5 million settlement Tuesday. Sopp was shot after, police said, he refused to follow their commands and got out of his car on the shoulder of Interstate 83.

Freeman said the state’s attorneys in Maryland’s counties, who previously received reports on police deaths from local departments, were not objective because they must preserve a working relationship with the police agencies.

“Our hope is that an objective investigation from the attorney general, who doesn’t have that sort of relationship, would look at this video and realize there was not justification for this shooting,” Freeman said of future cases.

Not everyone is as optimistic about the changes. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and county attorney have raised concerns in several letters to the attorney general’s office.

Many sheriffs “are gravely concerned by suggestions that the new law effectuates a complete removal of local law enforcement agencies from the process of investigating these incidents,” Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler wrote Aug. 2.

“Right now, our policy is 100% in accordance with the law that we will handle those shootings just as we have, and we will of course be cooperative,” Gahler said in a recent interview.

State Attorney General Brian Frosh responded that two investigations is not the intent of the law.

“Parallel investigations are generally not in accord with best practices and undermine investigative principles,” Frosh wrote, adding that the law’s “intent that the new OAG unit’s investigation shall be primary.”

Gahler said he must ensure a thorough criminal investigation is completed. He noted that the shooting Monday in Baltimore County, according to police there, resulted from an alleged robbery. If a similar shooting occurred in Harford, Gahler said his office would have a duty to investigate a robbery.

“The public deserve the transparency and the competency of a complete and thorough criminal investigation,” he said.

Harford’s policy still requires deputies to conduct witness interviews, but says the independent investigators can participate “if practical and in the best interest of the investigation.”

The sheriff’s office also says it will hold any evidence, but that [the investigators] will have “unfettered access to all evidence.” The independent investigators can request to transfer evidence to themselves, so long as “that transfer does not hinder other HCSO investigations,” the policy says.

Gahler said he is working to schedule a meeting this month with members of the attorney general’s office to clarify procedures.

“I support what the legislature did, just not how it’s being hijacked. It will take legislative action this next session to do the things to put in [the new unit’s] protocols,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Leaders pay tribute at church where British lawmaker killed

    Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, and the non-partisan speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, arrived at the church where David Amess was stabbed multiple times while meeting with constituents.

  • UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death

    LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday laid flowers at the church where a lawmaker was stabbed to death a day earlier, in what police say was a terrorist attack probably linked to Islamist extremism. The attack on David Amess, from Johnson's Conservative Party, comes five years after the murder of Jo Cox, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, and has prompted a review of the security of elected politicians. In a statement early on Saturday, police said the early investigation had revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Decorated NYPD officer charged with murder after fatally shooting ex-GF’s new lover

    A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer caught in a deadly love triangle has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s new lover on Wednesday. What happened: Yvonne Wu, 31, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly broke into the Bensonhurst home of her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, before shooting her and her new lover, Jamie Liang. Li, 23, reportedly arrived home with Liang, 24, around 5 p.m. Wu, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly broke into the residence at 19th Avenue and 79th Street through an unlocked back door.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • 'Lawless city?' Worry after Portland police don't stop chaos

    A crowd of 100 people wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Oregon, this week – smashing storefront windows, lighting dumpsters on fire and causing at least $500,000 in damage – but police officers didn't stop them. Portland Police Bureau officials say that's because of legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers this year, which restricts the tools they can use to confront people vandalizing buildings and causing mayhem. “The reason that we did not intervene goes back to what we talked about last month with House Bill 2928 and the restrictions placed on us in a crowd control environment,” KOIN reports that Portland Police Lt. Jake Jensen said in a neighborhood meeting Thursday.

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • 'The Only Exit': Where Soldiers Are Dying After Sexual Assaults

    SEOUL, South Korea — ​The soldiers were driving back to the South Korean air force base after dinner and drinks on March 2. In the back seat, Master Sgt. Lee Ye-ram could be heard repeatedly begging her male colleague​, Master Sgt. Chang Dong-hoon, to stop sexually assaulting her. “Can you please stop ​it,” she said, according to the conversation recorded by the car’s dashboard camera. What came after was the latest example of South Korea’s persistent struggle to rid its military of sex crimes​,

  • Lazy crane operators making $250,000 a year exacerbating port crisis, truckers say

    LONG BEACH, California — Crane operators who belong to a powerful union and earn up to $250,000 a year transferring containers from ships to trucks are worsening the supply chain crisis that threatens Christmas by goofing off on the job, frustrated truckers told the Washington Examiner.

  • Lt. Gov. McGeachin blasts Idaho attorney general, media after public records lawsuit loss

    “This entire matter is an excellent demonstration of why government should seek legal counsel that it needs to hear instead of what it wants to hear,” the AG’s office said.

  • Murdaugh Hospital Records Deepen Mystery of Botched Shooting of South Carolina Lawyer

    Orange County Corrections/Hampton County Detention Center Already under a microscope after the brutal June murder of his wife and son, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh made national headlines over Labor Day weekend after making an emergency call to authorities to claim an unknown truck driver shot him in the head while he was fixing his car on a remote backcountry road.For days after the incident that sent Murdaugh to the hospital—and swiftly thereafter to an out-of-state rehab facility—the L

  • Scottish Dunes Trump Promised To Protect On His Golf Course Are Ruined

    Before and after photos of the course reveal dramatic change.

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Vietnamese woman dragged and physically forced to take COVID-19 test by authorities to sue

    A Vietnamese woman will file a lawsuit against the Vietnamese government after she was physically forced by authorities to take a COVID-19 test. What happened: On Sept. 28 in the city of Thuan An, police broke into the woman’s house and forced her to take a COVID-19 test, reported Radio Free Asia. Authorities cut the lock on the door of Hoang Thi Phuong Lan’s apartment and dragged her to a testing site outside of the building.

  • Former police chief charged in Capitol riot requests to defend himself in order to expose 'corruption' of FBI investigation into attack

    Prosecutors say he has ties to the far-right extremist group Three Percenters. The judge said those who represent themselves have "a fool for a client."

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • 2 St. Petersburg mothers were killed within a week — by the same man, police say

    ST. PETERSBURG — In the spring, two mothers were shot and killed within a week of each other. Soon after the first murder on March 30 of K’Mia Simmons, St. Petersburg police arrested Tyron Jackasal, 21. But the second murder of Emily Grot on April 4 remained unsolved — until Wednesday. Once again, the investigation pointed detectives to Jackasal, according to arrest documents. He now faces a ...

  • A venomous trend? Indian man gets life sentence for killing his wife with a cobra

    A man in India has been handed a double life sentence for murdering his wife with an unorthodox weapon: a highly venomous cobra.

  • Accused U.S. Capitol rioter threatened his children, prosecutors say

    A Texas man charged with participating in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump threatened his teenage son and daughter with violence if they reported him to police, according to federal investigators. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, faces five federal criminal charges, including bringing guns to the Capitol and using physical force and the threat of physical force against his children to stop them from providing information to investigators. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich held a pretrial hearing in the case on Friday.

  • Three Michigan women face voter fraud charges tied to 2020 election

    Three women face voter fraud charges connected to the 2020 election in Michigan.