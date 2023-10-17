Maryland police offer $5,000 reward for information about fatal shooting Monday night in Columbia

One man was killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night during a shooting in Columbia. The Howard County Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with more information about the shooting.

According to a police news release, at about 9:55 p.m., Monday, officers responded to an Exxon gas station in the 6000 block of Foreland Garth in Columbia after hearing gunshots. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound outside the gas station; the man was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He was in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning, police said.

At about 10:13 p.m., Monday, two other injured men arrived at Howard County General Hospital’s emergency room, according to the news release. One of the men was pronounced dead upon arrival, the other is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Howard police detectives said they believe the men drove themselves to Howard County General Hospital from the Exxon gas station; they also believe the shooting was not random.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for more information. Contact police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.