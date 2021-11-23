Maryland police officer convicted of rape is sentenced to home detention

A Baltimore County police officer convicted of raping one woman and assaulting another was sentenced to home detention after a judge found that there was no “psychological injury” in one of the cases, prosecutors said Monday.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Keith Truffer suspended all but four years of a 15-year prison term and ordered the officer, Anthony Westerman, to serve it at home, NBC affiliate WBAL reported.

In a statement to NBC News, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said the sentence was “not appropriate” for a police officer who “should know as well or better than others the reprehensibility of such an act.”

“I fear this could cause rape victims to hesitate to report their crimes if they do not feel like they will get justice,” he said.

Westerman, who had pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and other crimes, was convicted in August, court records show.

He was arrested in 2019 after two women accused him of rape. In one case from 2017, a woman said that after she drank too much, Westerman offered to arrange an Uber home. She told authorities that she passed out and awoke to him raping her at his house.

He was acquitted of charges in the second rape, the Baltimore Sun reported, and convicted of forcibly kissing a third woman.

Prosecutors had asked that Westerman serve five to 10 years in prison, but he received a lighter sentence after the judge removed one count of second-degree rape and found that the victim had not suffered psychological injury from the crime, Shellenberger said.

In a statement to WBAL, prosecutors challenged this finding, arguing that the judge himself had described what happened to the woman as "may be the most traumatic moment of her life" and pointing out that she had been to therapy.

In an email to NBC News, a lawyer for Westerman, Brian Thompson, said his client was "relieved" that the judge had ordered him to home confinement.

"We believe that the verdict was against the weight of the evidence," he said. "This was a 'he said, she said' case in which everyone was intoxicated."

Thompson added that he planned to appeal the conviction.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Westerman, who joined the Baltimore County Police department in 2013, is still a police officer. He was suspended without pay after being charged, but WBAL — citing the department — reported Monday that he'd been fired.

Thompson said he was still only suspended. A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.