Maryland police search for suspect in brutal assault on senior citizen

Police in Maryland are looking for a man caught on camera brutality assaulting a senior citizen outside Washington D.C.

The attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. on June 2 in a Beltsville residential parking lot, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

In the surveillance video, a man in his 80s is seen standing next to a building when he is approached by another man who appears to sucker punch him. The victim falls to the ground, at which point the suspect throws and lands several blows.

He then appears to kick the victim several times and stomp on him. Several bystanders appear to watch the attack.

At one point, the suspect appears to grab the victim and stand on him before throwing another punch.

"The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack," said Major Jason Fisher, Commander of the department's Beltsville Division. "Our thoughts are with the victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries."

Investigators believe the attack possibly stemmed from a dispute over damage to the door of a parked car in the parking lot. The suspect fled the scene in a white pickup truck, police said.