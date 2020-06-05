Maryland police searching for cyclist caught on video accosting people posting signs calling for justice for George Floyd

Police in Maryland are searching for a cyclist seen on video assaulting and cursing at activists who were posting flyers against police brutality along a Bethesda trail this week.

The man encountered the group of three people on Monday as they were hanging signs seeking justice for George Floyd, the black man who died while a white police officer in Minneapolis kept his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day.

The 34-second video, which has gained nationwide attention on Twitter, shows the cyclist approaching a child and appearing to forcefully rip flyers from her hands, amid shouts from an adult woman to stay away and from the man filming to not "touch her."

The group then tells him "to just walk away," but he instead runs after the man who is filming, hitting him with his bicycle, cursing and shouting at him to take down the flyers. The man filming falls over, dropping his camera.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

No one was seriously hurt, according to a local CBS affiliate in Baltimore.

The TV station also reported that police described the man as between 50 and 60 years old, about 6-feet tall with a medium build and short brown hair. Police are now patrolling the area by foot, bike and vehicle, according to the station.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Maryland-National Capital Park Police at 301-929-2774.

