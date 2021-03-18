Maryland police shoot, kill man while responding to call

The Daily Beast

FBI/YoutubeSince the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of MAGA supporters breached the building and injured dozens of law-enforcement officials, federal authorities have been playing a game of catch-up.While more than 300 rioters have been identified, the FBI believes almost triple that number participated in the deadly attacks—and is relying on the public’s help to find 10 unidentified individuals that are believed to have committed the most violent offenses.In a slew of videos released Thursday by the FBI, Capitol rioters can be seen shoving, bashing, and attacking police trying to stop the mob from storming the Capitol with clubs and chemical sprays. In one video, a man is seen dangling a fire extinguishing over a metal railing before spraying officers, while in another a rioter can be seen repeatedly striking a line of officers with a baton.In one video captured on a police officer’s body camera, a man in a MAGA hat is seen charging at multiple officers and attempting to push them to the ground. Another clip shows a separate man in a MAGA hat using a pole to violently beat officers. A third rioter wielding what appears to be an electroshock device can be seen in a crowd fighting with officers— repeatedly hitting the law enforcers with the baton-like device while a loud buzz and bright flashes can be seen.“I want to warn you that these images are disturbing. You will see officers being punched; beaten with sticks, flagpoles, and their own shields; as well as being sprayed with a variety of unknown substances,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement announcing the videos. “Speaking as a law-enforcement officer—but also as an American citizen—it is alarming to watch these videos.”The new footage marks the FBI’s latest push to apprehend those who were most violent during the insurrection that killed five individuals, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. On Monday, two men were arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting Sicknick and other officers with bear spray. Hours after the attack, Sicknick died at a local hospital—although the details of his death are still unknown.D’Antuono noted Thursday that the arrest of those two men—Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios—was only made possible from public tips. Shane Jenkins, who was arrested this month after allegedly using throwing a “metal pipe, a desk drawer, and a flagpole” at officers on Jan. 6, was identified with the help of online sleuths and tips, D’Antuono said.Riot Suspects Bear-Sprayed Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick in the Face Before He Died: ProsecutorsAmong the 300 individuals charged in the riots are several members of right-wing extremist groups who are accused of training and planning for the riots for at least two months and coordinating on the ground to ensure maximum damage at the Capitol as legislators met to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The FBI said Thursday that more than 65 people that have been arrested for their actions on Jan. 6 are facing charges for assaulting law enforcement officers.And the clips released by the FBI on Thursday show the extent of violence and chaos that ensued from these rioters during the insurrection. In one clip, a white man wearing a blue face covering can be seen screaming and aggressively grabbing an officer’s mask to jerk his face forward. As a result, the cop, who is among a line of officers in riot gear trying to contain the group, has his head bashed against a shield multiple times.“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” D’Antuono said Thursday. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.