Maryland reports 50 coronavirus deaths, the most since May, as hospitalizations approach pandemic high

BALTIMORE — Maryland reported 2,632 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and 50 deaths tied to COVID-19, the most deaths reported in a single day since May, with hospitalizations nearing a pandemic high.

After recording 195 coronavirus-related deaths in October, Maryland has added 755 deaths since the start of November. Maryland’s 14-day new daily death average has surged in recent weeks, going from eight as of a month ago up to 31 as of Tuesday.

The state has now reported 2,000 or more cases for 11 of past 14 days after never doing so in a single day before mid-November. The state has now reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 35 consecutive days after reporting 1,000 or more daily cases four times between early June and the beginning of this stretch.

The state’s 14-day new daily case average set a pandemic record for the fifth straight day, rising to 2,464, more than double the previous 1,031 peak, which was set in May.

The statewide seven-day case rate per 100,000 people also rose again Tuesday, up to a pandemic high of 44.8 after being at 35.25 as of Thursday

Experts have said this week is when case increases from the Thanksgiving holiday will probably start showing up in coronavirus data.

The state reported 1,653 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Tuesday, up 92 from Monday. Hospitalizations have gotten closer to a late April peak of just over 1,700 in recent weeks.

Among those hospitalized, 396 required intensive care, up from 388 Monday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled from 163 as of a month ago.

Gov. Larry Hogan said in a Facebook post Monday that many hospitals in the state are nearing capacity.

“We need to remain vigilant in order to weather this fall surge,” Hogan, a Republican, wrote in the post. “Please continue to wash your hands, avoid gatherings, practice physical distancing, and wear a mask around folks from outside of your household.”

The new data brings the state to a total of 219,961 confirmed virus cases and 4,755 deaths since March, when the state saw its first confirmed virus case.

Of those reported to have died Tuesday, all but four were 60 or older, an age group that has represented 87% of deaths during the pandemic. The four exceptions were one resident in their 40s and three in their 50s.

More than a fifth of deaths in which location data was available came from rural Allegany County, with a population of about 70,000.

Since seeing cases spike around the end of October, case rates have generally remained high in Allegany County, with the highest seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people statewide as of Monday at 189.28. That’s more than quadruple the statewide average of 44.8. The county has now seen about one case per 16.7 residents.

Neighboring Garrett County reported four deaths, nearly half of its pandemic total before Tuesday. With a population of about 29,000, the county has now seen 13 deaths. Garrett’s seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people was 120.14 as of Monday, nearly triple the statewide average and among the highest in the state, with the highest positivity rate in the state as of Monday at 18.34%.

Prince George’s County reported 492 new cases Tuesday, along with two deaths. The county has seen its seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people climb from 37.12 as of Thursday to 48.78 as of Monday.

Baltimore County reported 306 new cases and seven deaths Tuesday, bringing the county to a total of 754 deaths during the pandemic.

The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.61%, down from 7.89% Monday. The daily positivity rate reported Tuesday was 8.09%.

Hogan said in the Facebook post Monday that he was “cautiously optimistic” about a seven-day positivity rate that dropped from 8.14% Sunday to 7.89% Monday.

