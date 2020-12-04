Maryland reports record 3,792 new coronavirus cases, shattering previous daily high

BALTIMORE — Maryland hit a new grim mark Friday, reporting a record 3,792 new coronavirus cases — shattering the previous daily record of 2,910 set Nov. 19.

The state also set a new record for daily testing volume, with 55,912 tests reported Friday.

Maryland reported 24 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Maryland tallied 195 deaths in the month of October but has now added 630 deaths since Nov. 1.

Maryland has now reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 31 straight days, after previously seeing new cases at that level just a few times since the beginning of June. The state has reported 2,000 or more cases for seven of the past 10 days after never doing so before mid-November.

The state reported 1,594 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Friday, up from 1,573 Thursday. Hospitalizations are getting closer to a late April peak of just over 1,700, with hospitalizations more than doubling from 595 as of a month ago.

Among those hospitalized, 367 required intensive care, up slightly from 364 Thursday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since they were at 154 as of a month ago.

Deaths and hospitalizations can lag behind a surge in cases, as it can take weeks for some patients’ symptoms to worsen and for some to die.

The new batch of data brings the state to a total of 209,191 confirmed virus cases and 4,630 deaths since March.

Maryland’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 8%, up from 7.68% Thursday.

———

©2020 The Baltimore Sun

Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.