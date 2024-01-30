Maryland residents warned of rabies risk after infected fox is found dead

Carroll County Health Department officials are warning Taneytown residents about possible exposure to a rabid fox found dead in the area on Friday.

According to a Tuesday news release from the health department, a fox was found dead Friday near Starboard Court in the Windy Hills development off Trevanion Road in Taneytown. The fox had been seen in the area for a few days prior to being found dead, the news release said, and officials are concerned that people or pets in the area may have been exposed to the rabies virus.

“Rabies exposure occurs through bites and scratches or saliva from the infected animal getting into the eyes, nose, mouth or a wound of a person or another animal,” said Joe Mancuso, rabies program manager at the health department.

Anyone who expects they or a pet may have been exposed to bites, scratches or saliva from this fox can call the health department at 410-876-1884 for a risk assessment.

Rabies is most often seen in raccoons, cats, skunks, foxes, groundhogs and bats in Maryland, but can sometimes be seen in other animals such as dogs, ferrets, deer, and even cows and other farm animals, the news release stated.

“Observe wildlife and animals you don’t know from a distance, and keep your pets vaccinated,” Mancuso said, adding that residents should call the county’s Animal Control office if they see an animal who is sick, wounded or is acting strangely. That office can be contacted at 410-848-4810.

The health department advises the following to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe from rabies:

•Do not approach, handle, pet, or feed wild or stray animals.

•Have your dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated against rabies and keep vaccinations up-to-date.

•Do not leave pets outside unattended or allow them to roam free.

•Cover garbage cans tightly and do not leave pet food outside.

•Teach children to stay away from wild animals and any animals that they do not know.

•Prevent bats from entering your home by using window screens and chimney caps. Bats found in the home should be safely collected, if possible, and tested for rabies.

•If a person or pet has been bitten or scratched by a wild or stray animal, wash the area with soap and water for several minutes. Keep affected pets away from people and other pets, then call your physician or veterinarian and contact the health department at 410-876-1884.

The health department has planned rabies vaccination clinics on April 7 and Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m., at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster. The cost is $10 per pet.

