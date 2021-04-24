Maryland will review all cases handled by a former medical examiner who testified that George Floyd could have died from carbon monoxide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dr. David Fowler, George Floyd, Chauvin
Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist, testified that George Floyd's heart condition was responsible for his death. Court TV/pool cameras

  • Maryland is initiating a probe into all the cases handled by a former medical examiner who gave an odd testimony on how George Floyd died.

  • Dr. David Fowler said during the Derek Chauvin trial that Floyd died because of carbon monoxide.

  • Prosecution witnesses testified Floyd died from a lack of oxygen caused by Chauvin pressing him down into the asphalt ground.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The state of Maryland will probe all the cases handled by a former medical examiner who said the method by which George Floyd died was "undetermined" during the trial against Derek Chauvin.

Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist who testified on the side the defense in the Chauvin trial, said there were too many contributing factors to name the precise reason why Floyd died. Instead, he said Floyd's death was caused by his preexisting heart condition, use of fentanyl and meth, and carbon monoxide he inhaled from a nearby police cruiser.

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. Video of the arrest shows that Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Fowler's testimony differed drastically from that of medical experts called by the prosecution. Dr. Martin Tobin, an expert pulmonologist, testified that "a healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died."

And Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist and one of the state's final witnesses, testified Monday that while Floyd had high blood pressure, his heart was "exceptionally strong."

Prosecution witnesses testified that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen caused by being pressed into the asphalt ground with his hands cuffed behind his back, and Chauvin's kneeling on him for more than nine minutes.

None of those witnesses mentioned carbon monoxide from the nearby patrol car as a possible contributing factor.

"We welcome an independent review of reports on deaths in custody issued during David Fowler's tenure, and agree it is appropriate for the Office of the Attorney General to coordinate the workgroup," a spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan told The Baltimore Sun.

Fowler was the state's medical chief examiner from 2002 to 2019.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge. He also faces up to 25 years for the third-degree murder charge and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Because Chauvin was convicted of all charges, he will be sentenced on the top charge of second-degree murder.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Insider's Haven Orecchio-Egresitz contributed to this report.

Have a news tip? Reach this reporter at ydzhanova@insider.com

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland in-custody deaths to be reviewed after former medical examiner testified in Chauvin trial

    Dr. David Fowler said in court that he would have classified the manner of Floyd's death as "undetermined."

  • A judge ordered the names of jurors from Derek Chauvin's trial to be sealed so they're protected against 'unwanted publicity or harassment'

    The jurors voted to convict former Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • Maryland to review in-custody death cases handled by ex-official after Chauvin testimony

    Maryland officials announced they'll review cases of deaths in police custody overseen by retired state chief medical examiner David Fowler, who testified in Derek Chauvin's trial that George Floyd's cause of death was "undetermined." Why it matters: As Chauvin was convicted last Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd's death, D.C.'s former chief medical examiner Roger Mitchell wrote a letter signed by over 450 other doctors calling for a review into in-custody deaths during Fowler's tenure.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt also called for Fowler's medical license to be investigated following his testimony, saying: "The cause of death opinion, particularly the portion that suggested open-air carbon monoxide exposure as contributory, was baseless, revealed obvious bias, and raised malpractice concerns."What they're saying: Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, said in an emailed statement Saturday: "We agree that it is appropriate for independent experts to review reports issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) regarding deaths in custody. "We are already in conversations with the Governor’s Office about the need for such a review, and have offered to coordinate it."Bruce Goldfarb, a spokesperson for the chief medical examiner’s office, said in a statement to news outlets the agency was "committed to transparency and will cooperate fully with an inquiry."The other side: Fowler told the Baltimore Sun he wasn't aware of plans for a review and defended his office, saying: "There’s a large team of forensic pathologists, with layers of supervision, and those medical examiners always did tremendous work."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A woman who pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for hitting kids with her car admits it was racially motivated

    Nicole Franklin admitted she hit two kids with her car in 2019 because she thought they were Middle Eastern or African or Mexican.

  • Lindsay Lohan's father arrested and accused of referring addicts to rehab centers in exchange for kickbacks

    One local rehabilitation center reportedly paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan.

  • Restrictions work, says man who brought Massachusetts gun deaths to record low

    The state has the lowest US gun death rates, and John Rosenthal says mass shootings won’t stop without real national action John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence, during a panel discussion in Boston in 2013. Photograph: Steven Senne/AP In 2020, even as many Americans remained cloistered in their homes under the pandemic, 19,380 died from gunshots – more than in any other year. This year is no different. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 158 mass shootings with four or more people shot, more than one a day. No one knows the numbers better than John Rosenthal, a co-founder of Stop Handgun Violence, a Boston-based non-profit. He has discussed the issue with presidents, governors, a supreme court justice and even the former head of Smith & Wesson. Largely thanks to his efforts, the state has the lowest US gun death rate. It all started in 1994, when Rosenthal owned a parking garage next to Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. Negotiating a price for a billboard on top of the garage, he realized the value of the spot, over the Massachusetts Turnpike and 250,000 drivers a day. “I thought, ‘Well, what message could I put on here that could help change bad public policy?’” A friend told him 15 kids under 19 died every day from guns. The figure went on the billboard. The numbers changed as the board gained attention. Bill Clinton would reroute his motorcade to pass it. The president met Rosenthal through former governor Bill Weld. Over 27 years, Stop Handgun Violence has led the way on passing four state gun violence prevention bills – three under Republican governors. “We’ve had a 40% reduction in the rate of gun deaths in Massachusetts, and a reduction of suicides,” Rosenthal says. About two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides. In Massachusetts, requirements for licensing, registration and background checks have created waiting periods that make it harder to purchase a gun, creating time to think. “You can’t buy a gun impulsively in Massachusetts, legally,” Rosenthal says. The billboard at Fenway Park. Photograph: John Rosenthal The landmark Massachusetts Gun Control Act of 1998, signed by a Republican governor, Paul Cellucci, required renewable licensing and registration for all gun owners, adopted the standards of the 1994 federal assault weapons ban (which was sponsored by Joe Biden, then a senator), implemented the first consumer protection standards for firearms and required dealers to be licensed. Another Republican, Mitt Romney, signed a second major gun law in 2004, making permanent the federal assault weapons ban and outlawing 19 specific firearms. A Democrat, Deval Patrick, oversaw a 2014 law that requires a wide range of data be submitted to National Instant Background Check System, including domestic violence convictions, mental health and substance abuse records. Massachusetts also got a web portal for instant background checks on all private sales and expanded police discretion for issuing licenses for rifles and long guns. The law required every gun recovered in a crime be traced and logged in a central database. That officer died in Boulder. He was outgunned. He had to reload. That’s when you die In 2017 and 2018 another Republican, Charlie Baker, signed the first US ban of bump stocks – devices which make guns semi-automatic – and the Extreme Risk Protection law, which empowers family members and law enforcement to have firearms removed when they believe an individual could use them for harm. Nonetheless, Rosenthal says, Massachusetts makes “more firearms at Smith & Wesson and Springfield Armory and other smaller companies than any other state. We are selling weapons of mass destruction, mostly AR-15s, which can’t be sold in-state because of our assault weapon ban but [are] wreaking havoc across the country.” In the late 90s, Rosenthal contacted Ed Shultz, then Smith & Wesson’s chief executive, hoping he could create childproof guns similar to models the company had made more than 90 years before. “I told him, ‘You put safety features on your guns, but 17% of police officers are killed in the line of duty or killed with their own weapon because the bad guy grabs the gun. Why don’t you make a childproof or personalized gun now?” According to Rosenthal, Shultz said, “We would like to do it. But the minute we do it, we’ll be sued for not doing it yesterday. You get me tort reform, I’ll get you personalized gun technology.” Together, they pursued handgun locks and technology that would only allow the owner of a gun to fire it. The National Rifle Association boycotted the company. Leadership changed. Smith & Wesson began making AR-15s. In a picture from 2002, Rosenthal listens to thenBoston police commissioner Paul Evans. Photograph: Angela Rowlings/AP “Their AR-15 was later used in Aurora, in Las Vegas and countless other [mass shootings],” Rosenthal says. Smith & Wesson now makes the most popular rifle in the country. ‘No regulations’ The pivotal point came in 2008, with District of Columbia v Heller, a landmark case before the supreme court. In a 5-4 ruling authored by Antonin Scalia, the court found a Washington DC handgun ban unconstitutional, holding that the second amendment to the US constitution protects the right to keep weapons for self-defense – unconnected to the formation of a militia. Rosenthal counters that every decision before Heller said the second amendment gave the right to bear arms to the militia, now the national guard. “Not an individual right. Heller changed that but only in so much that you could have had the same guns you had in 1776. Not current AR-15 assault weapons. None of that is protected and Scalia said as much. He said you could put reasonable restriction on guns.” The NRA, Rosenthal says, decided to spin Scalia’s words, to say individual gun ownership was completely protected. Rosenthal says he met Richard Heller, the plaintiff in the case, at a debate in 2013, after the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut in which 20 young children and six adults were killed. They talked, he says, about how some children could only be identified by their clothing, because they had been shot more than 10 times. Rosenthal says Heller said: ‘If I hadn’t done the work for the NRA and brought this case, maybe those children [would still] be alive.’” Bullets Leave Holes. Photograph: John Rosenthal. The same year, the NRA lobbied against an assault weapons ban which was defeated in the Senate, several Democrats voting against it. Rosenthal says the Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren called him in tears, saying she and others had “failed” the families of Sandy Hook. “The toy gun industry can be sued if they don’t put a red dot at the barrel of a toy,” Rosenthal says. “Teddy bear companies can be sued if stuffing is flammable. But the real firearm that results in 40,000 deaths a year, 150,000 injuries a year, eight children killed every day? No regulations.” Biden recently signed a series of executive actions, after shootings in Boulder, Colorado, where 10 people were killed, and Atlanta, where eight died. Earlier this month, eight more died in Indianapolis. Rosenthal says mass shootings won’t stop without real national action. “Congress allows 30-to-100 round magazines before having to reload without any background check in 32 states,” he says. “That’s the reason why that officer died in Boulder. He was outgunned. He had to reload. That’s when you die.” The House has passed two gun-control bills. The bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 would require universal background checks on all commercial sales and legislation to close a loophole which allows sales if a background check isn’t completed in three days. Rosenthal wants more. This week, he introduced new state legislation – to ban the manufacturing of assault weapons in Massachusetts.

  • Russell Crowe declares 'I shall be Zeus' in Thor: Love and Thunder

    Russell Crowe apparently hasn't taken a blood oath swearing him to absolute secrecy like the rest of the Marvel cast, as he just casually dropped some juicy Thor information. The actor revealed during a radio appearance that he's playing Zeus in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, offhandedly mentioning as the interview ended, "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus," per Entertainment Weekly. We already knew Crowe would be popping up in the next Thor outing set for a 2022 release, though there hadn't been confirmation on the exact role. When reporting on his addition to the cast last month, Deadline wrote that "the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released." Welp, so much for that! Crowe also noted in his interview that he was getting ready for his "last day of Zeus-ing about." Wait, is it too late to make that the name of the movie? More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyThe toxic culture of American police

  • Recordings show chaos surrounding Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

    A historic verdict being broadcast in the police cruiser. A routine day in a quiet Columbus neighborhood was shattered instantly Tuesday when a police officer fired four shots at 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at a young woman. “She was just a kid!” a man shouts within a second of Bryant falling to the ground.

  • U.S. police groups to meet with Garland as Minneapolis review begins

    Leaders of U.S. police groups will meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday to discuss his sweeping civil investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis and similar probes, according to a spokesman for the National Sheriffs’ Association. The investigation, which follows this week's jury verdict that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, marks a return to more assertive federal oversight of state and local police, a policy the Justice Department largely abandoned during Republican Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Officials say carrier to help protect Afghanistan pullout

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decided to keep an aircraft carrier in the Middle East to help provide protection for American and coalition troops during their planned withdrawal from Afghanistan in coming weeks, his spokesman said Friday. The spokesman, John Kirby, said Austin approved an extension of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's deployment in the Middle East for “a period of time.” “It would be foolhardy and imprudent not to assume that there could be resistance and opposition to the drawdown by the Taliban, given their staunch rhetoric,” Kirby said.

  • Who was George Floyd before he was killed in police custody? Part 1

    Floyd, who grew up in a tough Houston neighborhood, had big dreams before he began to struggle with drugs. His family and loved ones remember him as a kind, family man.

  • Exclusive: Poll finds women, including Republicans, like Biden's child care initiative

    A new poll shows women care more about specific help they need to get through the pandemic rather than the overarching goal of "gender equity."

  • ‘Archbishop’ of Sham Church Behind Deadly Coronavirus Cure Grift Hit With New Indictment: DOJ

    via YouTubeA Florida family that has for years allegedly used a sham church to peddle a toxic cleaning solution as a miracle cure for everything from cancer to COVID-19 has been indicted on fraud and criminal contempt charges in addition to the ones levied against them last year.Mark Grenon and his three sons—Jonathan, Jordan, and Joseph—face up to life behind bars after a federal grand jury indicted them on Friday for the years-long scam that prosecutors say they have been running out of a “non-religious church” established solely to evade oversight and regulations.They were first hit with related fraud charges in July 2020, landing two of them in custody and prompting two others—Mark Grenon, the church’s so-called “archbishop,” and Joseph—to flee to Colombia, where prosecutors say they remain on the lam. The latest indictment ups the maximum sentence they may face on conviction. The two who did not manage to escape the country, Jonathan and Jordan, are due to be arraigned on Monday in federal magistrate court in Miami.At the center of the grift, prosecutors say, is the “Miracle Mineral Solution” the family has dubbed a “sacrament” of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing. The Grenon family allegedly pushed the toxic liquid on vulnerable groups, telling the parents of autistic children and women with breast cancer that the solution—a dangerous industrial cleaning solution—would heal them. According to the Department of Justice, the Grenons have sold “tens of thousands of bottles” of the Miracle Mineral Solution to people nationwide. Prosecutors say a search of Jonathan Grenon’s home at the time of his arrest last year revealed that “MMS” was being manufactured in a backyard shed. Almost 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder was found on the premises, along with several loaded firearms, including a pump-action shotgun hidden inside a violin case, the DOJ said.According to the Food and Drug Administration, drinking MMS is no different than swigging bleach. The FDA, which had issued a warning against ingesting the chemical, “received reports of people requiring hospitalizations, developing life-threatening conditions, and even dying after drinking MMS,” federal prosecutors said.The Fall of Florida’s Biggest Sham ‘Church’ Peddling Bleach as a ‘Sacrament’ The Genesis II Church that the Grenons used to sell the solution for mandatory donations was nothing more than a way for them to dodge federal regulations, prosecutors say. Mark Grenon, the church’s so-called “archbishop,” is said to have admitted as much in a 2020 interview with a federal investigator as part of a related case.“Everything you do commercially is under the Universal Commercial code, okay?” Grenon said, according to the complaint. “A church is completely separate from that code, statutes, and laws. That’s why a priest can give a kid wine in church publicly and not get arrested. Because it’s a sacrament.[…] I knew this because . . . they tried to arrest us for proclaiming stuff on the street in Boston. They threw it out of court because we’re a church. You can’t arrest us from doing one of our sacraments, and I knew this. So that’s why . . . I said let’s do a church,” Grenon was quoted saying in a criminal complaint.An ABC News investigation in 2016 caught Mark Grenon giving a “sermon” to people on the solution at a conference where attendees were charged $450 just to get in the door.“I’ve got people curing some major stuff just from [MMS],” he said. “From prostrate cancer, to brain cancer, to autism …” he said.A woman died in 2009 just hours after drinking the supposed miracle cure, though her autopsy wound up being inconclusive and did not cite the solution as her cause of death.Friday’s indictment comes after the family flouted an injunction by a federal judge last April ordering that all sales of the bogus drug be halted. The family responded to the injunction by threatening to “pick up guns” and start “a Waco” if authorities tried to enforce it, the DOJ said. The family also allegedly threatened the federal judge in the case.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • At least 23 killed in fire after 'oxygen tanks explode' at Covid hospital in Iraq

    At least 23 people died when a fire broke out Sunday in a coronavirus intensive care unit in the capital of Iraq, a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure facing mounting Covid-19 cases. The fire started with an explosion caused by "a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders", medical sources told AFP. It spread quickly, according to the civil defence, as "the hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products". Iraq's hospitals have been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment, with shortages in medicines and hospital beds. The incident sparked outrage on social media and the Prime Minister has called for an investigation into the cause of the blaze. In the middle of the night, as dozens of relatives were at the bedsides of the 30 patients in the intensive care unit at Ibn al-Khatib hospital - reserved for the most severe Covid-19 cases in Baghdad - flames spread across multiple floors, another medical source said.

  • 10 Glowy, Ethereal Paper Lights That Aren't by Noguchi

    Nothing beats the iconic Akari light sculptures, but these come pretty darn close Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar people slam ASEAN-junta consensus to end violence, but no immediate protests

    There were no immediate protests in Myanmar's big cities a day after the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Jakarta, Indonesia, that agreed to end the violence but gave no roadmap on how this would happen. "ASEAN's statement is a slap on the face of the people who have been abused, killed and terrorised by the military," said a Facebook user called Mawchi Tun.

  • Val Demings ‘Seriously Considering’ Run against DeSantis or Rubio in 2022

    Representative Val Demings (D., Fla.) said she is “seriously considering” a run against Governor Ron DeSantis or Senator Marco Rubio in 2022, in comments to Politico on Friday. “I’ve received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I’m out and about by people who are asking me” about a potential candidacy, Demings told Politico. “Matter of fact, they think I should run for statewide office and maybe challenge the governor, or challenge Sen. Rubio next year.” Demings added, “I’m seriously considering a statewide run. And we’ll see what happens.” Demings was considered as a potential running mate for President Biden during the 2020 elections, before former California senator Kamala Harris was selected. Prior to serving as representative of Florida’s 10th congressional district, Demings served in the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, four of them as chief of police. Demings said she felt the need to decide relatively soon whether to commit to a statewide run. “It’s next year, right, and so I’d need to make that decision soon for sure by mid-year. And we’re almost there now,” Demings said. “Let’s see what the landscape looks like, but there are a lot of people in my home state who want me to run statewide.” Democrats had hoped to make gains in the state during the 2020 elections, but suffered a number of losses in federal and state races. Nikki Fried, Florida’s commissioner of agriculture and the only Democrat elected to statewide office, is also reportedly considering a run for governor.

  • For Black teens in Minneapolis, Chauvin's guilty verdict only held him accountable. They're still waiting for justice.

    For many Black teenagers living in the city where Floyd was murdered, Chauvin's conviction is long overdue accountability, but not justice.

  • Why 'Station 19' showed a list of 25 names after its latest episode

    Cast members and writers of the TV show collaborated together to address the murder of George Floyd.

  • Wipe non-crime hate allegations, says Priti Patel

    People accused of hate incidents that are not crimes should have the allegation wiped from their record, Priti Patel will tell police chiefs as she launches a review into the policy. The Home Secretary has asked the College of Policing to carry out a review into "non-crime hate incidents" which can blight people's careers years after they occur, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, if an individual is reported for committing a hate crime and an investigation by the police finds no crime has been committed, it will remain on their police record as a "hate incident". This can lead to individuals being disadvantaged in their daily life as the incident can show up on a vetting inquiry such as a DBS check, which discloses a person's criminal convictions when they are applying for a sensitive job. The policy – set out in College of Policing guidance late last year – reignited debate over the impact on freedom of speech and the use of police resources. A Home Office source said: "These so-called 'non-crime hate incidents' have a chilling effect on free speech and potentially stop people expressing views legally and legitimately. If people are found to have done nothing wrong, the police shouldn't punish them." Recording of hate remains mandatory, with no option for the police to dismiss a claim. The College of Policing guidance said social media hate crime must be treated as "priority" and handled by senior officers. Officers were told that even where a crime had not been committed, they should consider visiting the accused at work and it should be recorded as a "hate incident". The recording of a non-crime hate incident on a person’s enhanced DBS check is explicitly written into the guidance, a move that potentially affects over 120,000 people who were recorded as having perpetrated a hate incident according to campaigners Fair Cop. Last month a senior judge questioned the right of the police to record these "hate incidents" against academics who questioned whether trans women were women. Lady Justice Simler said there was "legitimate public debate" over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a "chilling effect". She asked whether it was "right" that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating "trans women are not women in the context of that debate". Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who was challenging the guidance. Mr Miller, who had a hate incident placed on his record after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argued that the guidance was unlawful and stifled freedom of expression.