Maryland rideshare driver shot to death while on duty, police say

A Maryland man who was discovered dead in his car on Wednesday has been identified.

The body of Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot injury in his car around 6:20 a.m., in a Temple Hills neighborhood, Prince George's County Police said.

When officers arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Esleiman was working as a rideshare driver at the time of his death, Prince George's County Police said.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect and or a motive.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with any information to call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512. A cash reward of up to $25,000 is being offered.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.