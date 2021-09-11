Unemployment compensation claims are trending downward across the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment claims report, while Maryland saw a slight rise in claims.

For the week ending Sept. 4, the federal Department of Labor reported the number of unemployment claims filed dropped by 35,000 nationwide, hitting the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020.

In Maryland last week, a total of 8,264 unemployment compensation claims were filed. Of those, 2,628 claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, according to the state’s Department of Labor.

That amounts to a 692-claim increase from the previous week’s total of 7,572 claims. Regular unemployment accounted for 5,127 of those claims and 2,445 were for PUA and PEUC claims, the state’s report showing a rise of 183 claims.

Maryland’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.2% in June to 6.0% in July. The state’s Department of Labor reported there were 187,611 members of the workforce unemployed.

Prince George’s County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7.9%, with Baltimore City falling close behind at 7.3%.

Carroll, Howard and Queen Anne’s counties had the lowest unemployment rate at 4.3%.

The federal Department of Labor reported the Aug. 28 average increased by 5,000, and the four-week moving average was 339,500 claims, which decreased by 16,750 from the previous week. Nationally, the department reported, was the lowest level since 225,500 claims were filed the week of March 14, 2020.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: States, News, Maryland, Unemployment

Original Author: Brent Addleman, The Center Square

Original Location: Maryland sees small increase in unemployment claims