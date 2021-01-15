Maryland Senate votes to override 16 of governor's vetoes

The Maryland Senate voted to override 16 of Gov. Larry Hogan's vetoes. The Senate bills debated Friday mostly benefited Baltimore City's crime-fighting efforts. Republican lawmakers objected to money being spent on programs without tougher penalties for those breaking the law. The legislation enhances intelligence sharing, allows Maryland State Police to do traffic stops in the city and requires the governor to provide millions in funding to the Maryland Violence Intervention and Prevention Fund.

