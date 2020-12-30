Maryland senators: McConnell to blame for blocking COVID-19 relief vote

Maryland's U.S. senators blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking a vote on increasing the COVID-19 relief payments. The second round of coronavirus economic stimulus payments is on its way to millions of Americans. Some Americans received the money directly deposited into their accounts as early as Tuesday night, and the U.S. Treasury began sending paper checks in the mail Wednesday.

Latest Stories

  • New terrorism guide shows FBI still classifying Black 'extremists' as domestic terrorism threat

    More than three years after the FBI came under fire for claiming “Black identity extremists” were a domestic terrorism threat, the bureau has issued a new terrorism guide that employs almost identical terminology, according to a copy of the document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated

  • Russia summons UK envoy, expands visa ban list, in response to Navalny sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had summoned Britain's ambassador to tell her it was expanding the number of British citizens banned from entry in response to London sanctioning Russian officials over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny is convalescing in Germany after being poisoned in Russia with a Novichok nerve agent, an attack about which Britain and other Western countries have said Russia, which denies wrongdoing, has serious questions to answer. The Kremlin has said it has yet to see evidence that Navalny was poisoned and President Vladimir Putin has suggested the way the incident has been presented in the West is part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him.

  • Grenade attack on security vehicle wounds 14 in SW Pakistan

    Unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a security vehicle as it passed through a town in southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least 14 passers-by, police and officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Frontier Corps in the town of Sorab, said Mohammad Aslam, a local police official.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office

  • Newt Gingrich: I would 'beg' McConnell to hold vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

    Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he should hold a clean vote on a bill for $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks or risk losing the crucial Georgia Senate runoffs.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

    Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.> President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr> > — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.> Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says his opponent Sen. David Perdue needs to “get with the program” and support $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.> > “$600 is a joke,” Ossoff says. https://t.co/zReXsjNN4V pic.twitter.com/4m8A4RlCpB> > — New Day (@NewDay) December 29, 2020While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.More stories from theweek.com On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office

  • Authorities investigating if Nashville suicide bomber also blew up his dogs

    Warner told a friend he was going to spend time away with his dogs

  • Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. "Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series", it said. Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

  • Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate

    President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that “things will get worse before they get better” when it comes to the pandemic. Biden encouraged Americans to “steel our spines” for challenges to come and predicted that “things are going to get worse before they get better.” Earlier this month, Trump administration officials said they planned to have 20 million doses of the vaccine distributed by the end of the year.

  • China sentences HK activists to up to three years in jail for border crossing

    A Chinese court sentenced 10 Hong Kong activists to between seven months and three years in jail on Wednesday for illegally crossing the border, in a case that has drawn international attention and concern over the defendants' treatment. The group had all faced charges in Hong Kong over anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city and they have been held virtually incommunicado in a mainland prison since their boat was intercepted on Aug. 23 after leaving Hong Kong, allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan. The court in the city of Shenzhen, which borders the semi-autonomous former British colony of Hong Kong, found eight of the defendants guilty of the illegal crossing and sentenced them to seven months in jail and a 10,000 yuan ($1,533) fine.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," said Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades.

  • Syrian army says Israeli strike near Damascus kills soldier

    Israeli jets fired missiles on targets near Damascus early Wednesday, killing one Syrian soldier and wounding three others, Syria’s military said. A Syrian military official said the attack took place after midnight in the Zabadani region in the Damascus countryside and that it targeted a Syrian air defense unit and caused material damage. A war monitoring group said the strike also hit a weapons and rocket warehouse for Iran-allied militias.

  • Russian riot police arrest priest in convent raid

    A renegade priest was arrested in Russia on Tuesday (December 29) when riot police raided a convent. He had seized control of the monastery and according to his lawyer had been accused of driving children to commit suicide. Footage posted online showed a melee of riot police and people shouting outside the convent during the operation. Father Sergiy, whose real name is Nikolai Romanov, gained prominence earlier this year after denying the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic. He seized control of the Sredneuralsky women's monastery the Urals in June and refused to leave. Known for wearing long dark robes, Father Sergiy was formally cast out of the church in September for openly ignoring a ban on him holding services and preaching. According to the Kommersant newspaper, his lawyer confirmed his detention and said Father Sergiy had been charged with encouraging minors to take their own lives. The case against him may relate to a YouTube video in which he called on his followers to die for Russia. A spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church said "It's a pity that ... Sergiy and his supporters did not heed the repeated calls of the church to repent and amend (their ways)."